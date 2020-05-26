Greece Authorities Set Tourism “Risk Zones” for Vacation 2020 Reboot

Pin 4 Shares

Greece’s next moves to rescue the 2020 holiday season will be to begin implementing broad-reaching post-COVID-19 measures. As part of the plan, Athens officials will set in place three risk zones for the mainland and islands.

The health and tourism ministries of Greece have created Vacation 2020 zones designated:

Zone A – Low Risk – Level 3: This zone is for mainland Greece and Crete, where broad healthcare facilities operate and where travelers will be within two hours (by ship or car) of care. This zone also includes the Saronic island, some of the Cyclades, and Evia.

Zone B – Moderate Risk- Level 2: These destintions include Santorini, Paros, and Rhodes, as well as the Northeast Aegean islands, where Covid-19 ICU beds have been installed recently.

Zone C – High risk – Level 1: Here are the remote islands and destinations where there is only basic healthcare. Visitors to these destinations will undergo Covid-19 screening on floating EODY (National Organization of Public Health) medical units.

Greece’s National Center for Emergency Assistance EKAB is in the process of installing a so-called S.A.F.E. (Stay Alert Fully Educated) plan which integrates and coordinates hospitals, healthcare centers, regional and island clinics, the Coast Guard, and other authorities to safeguard travelers to remote islands, etc. Greece Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis wrote in Ta Nea this weekend about the administration’s efforts on rescuing 2020:

“We are giving millions of people the right to dream. At the same time, we are taking methodical and definite steps, respecting the instructions of epidemiologists and scientists. Everything we are doing follows the humane compass of primary values ​​for protecting the health and life of visitors and employees.”

Mr. Theoharis had previously announced the protocols for the opening of hotels in the country for their safe operation for Vacation 2020 in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the minister, the recommended dates for the reopening of hotels in Greece are now June 1st, for year-round hotels, and June 15th for seasonal tourist hotels and resorts.

Athens officials say that international flights will be able to fly directly to Greece’s main tourist destinations starting July 1st. In addition, Greek officials have selected the initial list of countries that will be allowed to visit first, based on “epidemiological criteria” determined by Greece’s pandemic committee of experts.

Partially sourced from: GTP