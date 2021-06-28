Pin 0 Shares

EyeWide Digital Marketing is among the top 50 agencies of its kind globally, according to a list compiled by hospitality management platform Cloudbeds.

EyeWide offers digital marketing services for hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other businesses within the travel and hospitality industry in Greece and abroad. The company specializes in hotel digital marketing, online hotel sales, customized performance marketing solutions, and web development.

EyeWide Digital Marketing has already earned several international awards and accolades that confirm the quality of its services and the professionalism of its staff. Ranking among the top 50 digital marketing agencies in the world is welcomed additional recognition for the Greek company,

“Ranking among the top 50 hotel digital marketing agencies in the world is an important milestone for every business in our industry,” said Minas Liapakis, EyeWide Digital Marketing CEO and founder. “This accolade confirms the value provided by our company to hotels and our industry partners and collaborators. Furthermore, it comes after a time of great unrest and uncertainty that affected all travel and hospitality businesses. Therefore, we take it as a sign that things are slowly getting back on track,” he added.

According to the news, EyeWide will continue to expand its business and scope of business to address the emerging needs of the travel and hospitality sector. Hotels will need to adapt to emerging travel trends after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the EyeWide teams are ready to assist, providing avantgarde digital solutions and expert advice.

About EyeWide:

Headquartered in Heraklion, Crete – Greece’s largest island – EyeWide Digital Marketing is an international company specializing in web development, digital sales, and performance marketing for hoteliers and other businesses within the travel and hospitality sector. The company is one of Greece’s most influential digital marketing agencies, spanning more than 20 years of experience in the digital marketing and sales fields.