Numo Ierapetra Set to Open on Crete’s South Coast Next Month

A new hotel is set to open along Crete’s southeastern seaside. Numo Ierapetra will open in July with 132 rooms and suites. Billed as a ‘bohemian-style retreat, the new hotel occupies a stunning landscape near one of Europe’s true touristic gems. From the looks of this new resort, visitors to Crete’s least toured region may have a plush basecamp to operate from now.

Situated on the beachfront, surrounded by evergreen gardens, Numo is one of those barefoot luxury resorts where serenity and a sense of escapism have been flaunted in the design and operational style. Numo Hotels & Resorts’ latest Greek hospitality center was designed to ring in a new era of modernity and a relaxed atmosphere. Contemporary at its core, the new resort aims to appeal to adults. Spyros Kouris, who is managing director and partner at Numo Hotels & Resorts, was quoted at Luxury Travel Advisor saying:

“We see ourselves as the ambassadors of the destinations we operate in. Our goal is to reinvent unique locations by forming strong bonds with their respective communities and showcasing the best they have to offer.”

For those unfamiliar with this part of Crete, Ierapetra is the southernmost city in Europe. The name comes from a combination of “ieros” (i.e. holly) and “petra” (i.e. stone). Originally named Kyrva, the city and the region played a significant role in ancient times. Also, not mentioned in any guide I’ve ever seen, Ierapetra is perhaps the friendliest and safest place on Earth. Locals tell me it’s considered an insult for people to lock their doors. And Crete overall has about the lowest crime rate of any place we ever heard of. Guests of Numo Ierapetra will also be within a stone’s throw of unimaginable natural and historic treasures Lassithi Prefecture has to offer.

The news about the new resort tells of international DJs and chefs catering to pampered guests at this attractive new resort starting next month. Humo Hotels is also claiming this new hotel will be 100% plastic-free by next year. From the looks of the hotel imagery, it seems a hint of Mykonos’ contemporary vibe has reached Crete. The hotel’s restaurant/bar area is a 32,000 square meter gathering space featuring a stunning swimming pool and bar.

Rooms at the new resort range from cozy to super-spacious suites located in low-rise buildings featuring natural finishes that complement the surrounding landscape. Each of the rooms also has its own private swimming pool and garden terrace.

As for the culinary bliss at Numo’s Crete offering, guests get a farm-to-table gastronomy treat. The resort’s culinary value will be artfully created by Konstantina Voulgari, a San Pellegrino Young Chef of the Year finalist. I am anxious to test the chef’s rendition of Cretan fare. The new resort sports not one but three stunning restaurants. Menoa offers contemporary Cretan cuisine. Tamarisk is an all-day affair offering fresh meats. And KAFENÈ is designed to provide guests with quick delicacies and drinks. There’s also The Modern lobby bar and MÀRE MÀRE at the pool and on the beach.