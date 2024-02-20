Water Safety Tips After Tragedy Strikes in Chora Sfakion

Lifeguard instructor Manolis Makridakis spoke to Neakriti, urging practitioners of water sports in Chania to exercise caution when facing the Cretan Sea.

No one can play with the weather, underline lifeguard trainers in the shadow of the tragedy of the two Rethymnoites who died on this deadly canoe trip when they were swept away by the high winds off Chora Sfakion. On February 18, two friends from Rethymnon who had gone out to sea in a canoe in Sfakia went missing. The 50-year-old and 44-year-old were swept away by heavy winds and were found dead in the sea region between Gavdos and Sfakia on February 19.

Experts warn that water activities must be arranged and carried out after the essential safety precautions have been taken, citing the risks that await sea enthusiasts who resist the weather and overestimate their power.

Water sports safety tips

As a former lifeguard, I can give you several other water safety tips to be mindful of when you practice water sports, regardless of the geographical region:

Understand your limitations , including physical fitness and medical issues.

, including physical fitness and medical issues. Wear a life jacket or personal flotation device that is appropriate for your weight, size, and water activities. Wear a life jacket while boating , regardless of your swimming ability.

or personal flotation device that is appropriate for your weight, size, and water activities. Wear a life jacket , regardless of your swimming ability. Avoid boating in bad weather ; turn back if you see storm clouds, heavy winds, or a dip in temperature. While continuously checking the forecast is a good daily habit, the weather is and will always be unexpected.

; turn back if you see storm clouds, heavy winds, or a dip in temperature. While continuously checking the forecast is a good daily habit, the weather is and will always be unexpected. Bring additional safety supplies , including a first-aid kit, water, flashlights, maps, and a toolbox.

, including a first-aid kit, water, flashlights, maps, and a toolbox. Follow caution signs and do not operate in prohibited locations.

and do not operate in prohibited locations. Recognize and prepare for specific threats in the aquatic environment, including river currents, oceanic rip currents, water temperature, shallow or muddy water, plants and animals.

in the aquatic environment, including river currents, oceanic rip currents, water temperature, shallow or muddy water, plants and animals. Too much sunshine may cause a variety of issues, including sunburns and skin cancer, particularly around midday. Wear long-sleeved rash guards and apply sunscreen to all areas of your body. To avoid headaches and eye strain caused by damaging UV radiation, pack a cap and a pair of sunglasses.

including sunburns and skin cancer, particularly around midday. Wear long-sleeved rash guards and apply sunscreen to all areas of your body. To avoid headaches and eye strain caused by damaging UV radiation, pack a cap and a pair of sunglasses. Understand the risks of hyperventilation and hypoxic blackout .

. Even if you are a strong swimmer, always swim with a companion .

. Know your limits; swimming in the ocean versus a pool is a whole different experience that can be deadly if you are unable to withstand strong currents.

swimming in the ocean versus a pool is a whole different experience that can be deadly if you are unable to withstand strong currents. If you find yourself in a current, be cool and let it take you until you can swim free and ask for help.

and let it take you until you can swim free and ask for help. Do not use alcohol or narcotics (including some prescription prescriptions) before or during swimming, diving, or supervising swimmers.

or narcotics (including some prescription prescriptions) before or during swimming, diving, or supervising swimmers. Staying hydrated is another important injury prevention advice that you may not have considered. Just being in the water does not equate to internal hydration. Aside from water, pack electrolyte-infused beverages to remain hydrated.

There’s no telling what may happen on the wide seas, so it’s better to be prepared for the unexpected.