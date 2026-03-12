Representatives of Central Macedonia used the ITB Berlin 2026 tourism fair to promote thematic tourism as a key strategy to attract visitors from across Europe, highlighting the region’s efforts to diversify beyond traditional summer travel.

The development of thematic forms of tourism is becoming a decisive factor in attracting visitors to Central Macedonia, according to the results of professional meetings held during the international tourism exhibition ITB Berlin 2026.

Representatives of the Region of Central Macedonia, the Thessaloniki Tourism Organization, the Halkidiki Tourism Organization, and the Pieria Tourism Development and Promotion Organization held a series of meetings with airlines, tour operators, and travel agencies, emphasizing the need to expand the region’s tourism profile beyond the traditional summer model.

The strategy presented in Berlin emphasizes promoting alternative tourism experiences — including cultural, religious, gastronomic, and nature-based travel — to appeal to visitors from multiple European markets and to reduce the strong seasonality that still characterizes many destinations in northern Greece.

Such an approach reflects a broader trend in Greek tourism policy, in which regional authorities increasingly seek to position their destinations as year-round destinations rather than purely seasonal resorts.

Germany Remains the Strongest Market

Data presented during the meetings confirmed that Germany remains the most important source market for incoming tourism to Central Macedonia, with more than 850,000 air arrivals recorded in 2025, an increase of 6.7 percent over 2024.

The steady growth in German visitor numbers is particularly significant, as it demonstrates the stability of demand from one of Europe’s largest outbound travel markets.

At the same time, the widening range of tourism products offered across the regional units — including Thessaloniki, Halkidiki, Pieria, and the inland areas — is gradually strengthening the region’s position not only among German travelers but also among visitors from other major European countries.

Regional officials noted that the ability to combine seaside holidays with cultural sites, gastronomy, religious monuments, and mountain destinations gives Central Macedonia an advantage in a competitive Mediterranean market.

New Flights and Airline Partnerships

Air connectivity was a central topic at ITB Berlin, as the region seeks to secure additional routes to Thessaloniki Airport “Makedonia”, the main gateway to northern Greece.

Among the developments announced:

Eurowings plans to add Thessaloniki to its direct flight network for 2027.

Jet2 has added two new destinations for the upcoming summer season.

Bookings from the United Kingdom have already increased by 37 percent.

Flights will operate from nine international airports in the UK to Thessaloniki.

These figures underscore the importance of airline partnerships for regional tourism growth, as improved connectivity often determines whether new markets can be successfully developed.

Without sufficient direct flights, even well-promoted destinations struggle to maintain steady visitor numbers.

Regional Authorities Focus on Long-Term Positioning

Speaking about the Region of Central Macedonia’s participation at ITB Berlin, Deputy Regional Governor for Tourism Vicky Hadjivassiliou stated that cooperation with international partners remains a priority.

“With consistency, professionalism, and commitment to our goals, we strengthen our collaborations and make Thessaloniki and Central Macedonia popular destinations for the main foreign markets,” she said, referring to the importance of maintaining a strong presence at major tourism exhibitions.

ITB Berlin is considered one of the most important international tourism fairs, and participation is seen as essential for regions that wish to secure agreements with airlines, tour operators, and travel agencies.

For Central Macedonia, the meetings confirmed that future growth will depend not only on traditional summer tourism but also on the successful development of thematic travel products that attract visitors year-round.