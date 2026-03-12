Environmental terms have been approved for the construction of a small tourist boat shelter at Partheni on the island of Leros, allowing the project to move from planning to implementation after completion of the required environmental assessment procedures.

The facility will create an organized and protected mooring area for medium-sized tourist vessels, with a total capacity of twenty-two berths, supported by basic port and land-side infrastructure designed to ensure safe anchorage and operational functionality.

The marine section of the project includes floating piers, anchoring systems, and a breakwater intended to shield the harbor from strong northern and northeastern winds, conditions that often limit the use of smaller natural bays in the Aegean.

On land, a compact service building, waste-collection facilities, and utility connections will be installed, allowing the shelter to operate as a regulated marina rather than an informal anchoring point.

Although modest in scale, the project reflects the ongoing effort to expand organized mooring capacity on smaller Greek islands, where demand from yachting tourism has grown faster than the available infrastructure.

Environmental Approval Clears the Way for a New Mooring Facility

The creation of a tourist boat shelter in Partheni, Leros, is moving forward after the approval of the environmental terms and restrictions required for the project, marking the first formal step toward the construction of a small but organized marina on the island.

ARTEMIS LEROS BOATYARD LTD will develop the project and concerns the establishment of a protected anchoring area on the western side of Partheni Bay, within the settlement of Partheni in the Municipality of Leros.

According to the approved plan, the facility will provide a controlled, secure mooring space for medium-sized tourist vessels, with a total capacity of 22 berths, supported by the necessary port and shore infrastructure.

Such projects, although limited in scale, are considered important for islands where adequate, organized docking facilities have not always kept pace with the increase in recreational boating and yacht tourism.

Breakwater and Floating Piers to Protect the Harbor

The marine section of the project will cover approximately 10,181.90 square meters, where the basic harbor structures will be constructed.

The design includes:

Two floating piers with lengths of 40 and 45 meters;

a breakwater approximately 119 meters long, designed to protect the harbor from northern and northeastern winds;

anchoring infrastructure for safe mooring of vessels.

The addition of a protective breakwater is particularly significant, as many smaller bays in the Aegean remain exposed to seasonal winds, limiting their use for organized marina activity without additional protection.

By creating a sheltered basin, the project aims to allow the harbor to operate under a wider range of weather conditions, improving reliability for visiting boats.

Small Land Facilities but Full Operational Support

The marina’s land zone, covering nearly 3,000 square meters, will include only limited construction, reflecting the project’s small scale.

Plans provide for:

A small service building of approximately 20–25 square meters;

storage infrastructure for oily and fuel residues;

a dedicated container for biological waste;

electrical and mechanical installations;

connection to existing utility networks in the area.

Despite the building’s modest size, the inclusion of waste management and utility systems is essential for the facility to operate in compliance with modern environmental regulations, which increasingly require marinas to handle waste and servicing in a controlled manner. The project, therefore, represents not simply a docking area but a regulated harbor installation aligned with current environmental standards.

Small Project but Part of a Larger Pattern

The planned shelter in Partheni is not among the large marina developments seen in major tourist centers. Yet it reflects a broader trend across the Greek islands, where smaller ports are being upgraded to support the steady growth of nautical tourism.

In many destinations, informal anchoring areas have long existed without infrastructure, creating safety concerns, environmental pressure, and operational limitations.

Projects such as the one in Leros aim to formalize these spaces, providing controlled capacity, basic services, and protection from the weather, while keeping construction at a relatively limited scale.

If completed as planned, the Partheni shelter will add only twenty-two berths, but for an island the size of Leros, even such a small increase in organized mooring can significantly improve the island’s ability to receive visiting boats.