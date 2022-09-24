BWH HOTEL GROUP®Expands Its Footprint Worldwide

BWH Hotel Group is rapidly expanding its footprint, adding several new properties in select regions worldwide. A modern and innovative global hospitality powerhouse with 18 distinctive brands across every chain scale segment – from luxury to economy – BWH Hotel Group announced the addition of new hotels across Europe, Asia, and North America. New properties have been added in France, Germany, Austria, England, the United States, and Thailand, among others.

“Guests are traveling again for both leisure and business. Having a variety of properties across every chain scale segment provides our guests with hotels for any purpose or need as they plan their global travels,” said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BWH Hotel Group. “Despite the challenges of recent years, BWH Hotel Group has a strong foundation that will help us continue to expand our portfolio. We’re excited to add these properties and will look to grow our brands in key travel destinations around the world.”

Select hotels joining the portfolio include:

Vīb Hotel by Best Western Denver RiNo (Denver, Colorado)

(Denver, Colorado) Sadie Best Western Hotel @ Luton (Luton, England)

(Luton, England) Best Western Plus Celebrity Suites (Vienna, Austria)

(Vienna, Austria) Best Western Plus Market Square (Lviv, Ukraine)

(Lviv, Ukraine) Best Western Le Relais du Vigneron (Vertus Blancs Coteaux, France)

(Vertus Blancs Coteaux, France) Best Western M-Treize Paris Asnieres (Asnieres-Sur-Seine, France)

(Asnieres-Sur-Seine, France) Best Western Parkhotel Brehna-Halle (Sandersdorf-Brehna, Germany)

(Sandersdorf-Brehna, Germany) Best Western Nada Don Mueang Airport Hotel (Bangkok, Thailand)

(Bangkok, Thailand) Sure Hotel by Best Western Hilden-Dusseldorf (Hilden, Germany)

With these new hotels onboarded, BWH Hotel Group has now added nearly 200 hotels to its portfolio in Europe, Asia, and North America in the last year, with an additional 90 set to open before end of year. With a portfolio of approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide, BWH Hotel Group is positioned for continued growth, providing unique offerings and experiences to travelers and developers worldwide.

In addition, BWH Hotel Group has expanded its collection of soft brand hotels. In the last year, the leading hospitality company added more than 60 soft brand hotels worldwide across its soft brand collection, which includes BW Premier Collection®, BW Signature Collection, WorldHotels Collection and SureStay Collection.

Hotels have joined the portfolio in countries such as the United States, Canada, Italy, Scotland and Sweden, among others. Select properties include:

Independence Park Hotel, BW Premier Collection (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

(Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) The Hub Murray Hill, BW Premier Collection (New Providence, New Jersey)

(New Providence, New Jersey) Palazzo Gatto Art Hotel & SPA, BW Premier Collection (Trapani, Italy)

(Trapani, Italy) Fountain Park Hotel, BW Signature Collection (Fountain Hills, Arizona)

(Fountain Hills, Arizona) Ten Hotel, BW Signature Collection (Upplands Vasby, Sweden)

(Upplands Vasby, Sweden) Villa Inn & Suites, SureStay Collection by Best Western (Ontario, Canada)

Finally, Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, BWH Hotel Group added this via the PRNewswire release:

“Our Collections are rapidly growing across the globe and we’re eager to continue building our portfolio. Soft branding allows owners to maintain independence and uniqueness, while being connected to BWH Hotel Group’s global distribution network. Soft branding will continue to be a major focus for our company, as we expand in target markets and countries in key regions.”

All hoteliers that have recently joined BWH Hotel Group benefit from the brand’s reputation for providing superior guest service, and gain access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards® (BWR) program, which boasts nearly 50 million members worldwide. To learn about BWR’s current fall promotions, click here.