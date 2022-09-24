Sept. 28 in Crete: Giorgos Dalaras & Yiannis Kotsiras Give Free Concert

Coming September 28th to Heraklion’s Pankritio Stadium, Giorgos Dalaras and Yiannis Kotsiras will give a concert organized by the Region of Crete.

The music that is the musical journey of Yiannis Kotsiras comes to Crete carried along by the top Greek selling artist and his amazing friends and collaborators.

The former “Best Selling Greek Artist” is renowned not only for his performances but as a composer and proponent of the art. He and internationally famous George Dalaras have captivated audiences around the world.

This coming concert is a very rare opportunity to become part of the legacy of two of Greece’s most gifted music celebrities.

The concert begins at 9 PM on the 28th at Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion, and the entrance is free for the public.

The event is carried out with the collaboration of the Municipality of Heraklion and is part of the cycle of events for the year of Asia minor Hellenism, organized by the Region of Crete. For more information, those interested should read the official announcement here.