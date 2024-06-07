Bulgaria Air Introduces Seasonal Flights from Sofia to Heraklion

Starting this month, Bulgaria’s national airline, Bulgaria Air (IATA: FB, ICAO: LZB), expands travel options with seasonal flights from Sofia Airport (IATA: SOF, ICAO: LBSF) to Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” (IATA: HER, ICAO: LGIR) on the island of Crete. This marks an exciting opportunity for passengers seeking vacation and various tourist routes.

Crete, the largest island in Greece, has been a cherished summer getaway. It is renowned for its stunning beaches with crystal-clear waters, perfect for relaxation and water sports. The island is steeped in history and culture, allowing visitors to explore ancient Minoan ruins, medieval castles, and monasteries. Numerous archaeological and historical sites await discovery by guests of Greece.

Throughout the summer season from June to October, Bulgaria Air will offer flights twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. This schedule allows for both week-long vacations and enchanting long weekend getaways. One-way economy class tickets start at EUR 109, including 10 kg hand luggage, a personal item such as a handbag or laptop, complimentary check-in, and free in-flight meals.

Whether you seek tranquillity, outdoor thrills, or cultural exploration, Crete has everything needed for an extraordinary summer vacation. For more details on the direct seasonal flights from Sofia to Heraklion and special summer offers, visit the Bulgaria Air website and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Passengers can also quickly and conveniently request additional baggage and select their seats online. For further information on all airline services, visit www.air.bg.