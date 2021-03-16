Brown Hotels Acquires Three Properties in Loutraki

Pin 0 Shares

International hotel collection Brown Hotels has announced having acquired three properties in the municipalities of Loutraki – Perachora – Agioi Theodoroi in the Peloponnese.

Located near Athens and Corinth, the municipality consists of three popular seaside towns. Brown Hotels, which currently operates the world-acclaimed Brown TLV brand as well as The Lighthouse, The Poli House and the new young brand Dave, among others, also operates the acclaimed Brown TLV brand. On the news from GTP, Loutraki Mayor Giorgios Gionis had this to say:

“Brown Hotels has bought three hotels in our municipality and has expressed interest in acquiring more properties.”

The mayor went on to say that another international company has expressed interest in investing in the Loutraki hospitality market through the construction of a five-star hotel. According to media reports, two of the hotels acquired by Brown Hotels are the Loutraki Palace and the Hanikian hotel in Agioi Theodoroi.

Back in 2017, the Wyndham Hotel Group opened the 107-suite Wyndham Loutraki Poseidon and the 196-room Ramada Loutraki Poseidon resorts on the coastal area between Loutraki and Perachora.