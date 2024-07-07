Chania: Cretan World Music Festival 2024 on July 10-12

Founded by Maria Manousaki in 2014, the Cretan World Music Festival is now marking its 8th year. The festival spans the Chania regional unit with three main stages and offers performances, art exhibitions, panel discussions, seminars, and workshops for all ages, including children.

This event attracts renowned musicians from all over the world, bringing together various music genres and local traditional folk artists. This mix gives the festival a unique character, drawing over 30 participants yearly and showcasing music from Crete and beyond.

The festival’s central aim is to elevate Crete and its music on the global stage. Held in the picturesque Chania regional unit, it offers inspiring collaborations with a focus on mystic Crete.

The Cretan World Music Festival 2024 will span three days and three scenic spots in Chania. Events will honour two esteemed artists from Anogeia and feature three top-notch music performers.

Events include Psarogiorgis with Niki Xylouris and Yiannis Paterakis’ jazz group on July 10 at the Petrino Theater in Nopigia,

Ludovikos of Anogeia and the TETRAICHO quartet with Manousakis, Stavrianoudakis, Renieris, and Loufardakis on July 11 at the picturesque Kapsomenos Foundation in Alikianos,

Doors open at 21:00, and concerts start at 21:30.

Traditional eastern music orchestra Tin Ydyfonia, with Armenian singer Haig Yazdjian and Giorgos Lymakis, will perform on July 12 at Ancient Aptera in Aloni, Souda.

Doors open at 21:00, and concerts start at 21:30, with free entry.

Art exhibitions featuring local and foreign artists will be held at the Stone Theatre in Nopigia on July 10 from 19:30 to 21:00 and at the Artemisia Kapsomenos Foundation for Cretan Studies in Chania on July 11 from 10:00 to 14:00 and 19:30 to 21:00. Admission is free.