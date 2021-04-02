Greece Minister: Government Plans More Interventions for Tourism

Pin 0 Shares

Greek officials are planning additional interventions for sectors including tourism, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said earlier today. The minister added that the support measures will continue for as long as it takes, with their lifting to begin when a return to normality has been secured.

In a report at ANA, the minister’s comments at Thema FM radio reflected Staikouras his ministry, in cooperation with all related ministries, will expand “as much as possible” the targeted measures for the restart of sectors that are in need of even more support. He told radio listeners:

“We plan some additional interventions. We try to find funds and will announce those interventions when we are ready.”

He went on to say this issue is a top priority, and that the government has scenarios covering 2021 and 2022 fiscal flexibility. The minister also reiterated that “we build up cash reserves to make sure that we can support society”.