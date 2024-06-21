Save Your Money: How to Enjoy Oktoberfest on a Budget? 

Guest post by Amber Julie, an avid traveller who finds inspiration in wanderlust, exploration, and especially moonlit views. She loves to write about her travels and share the promise of new discoveries with others

Oktoberfest – the ultimate celebration of German culture, food, and (of course) beer! But with the rising costs of travel, accommodations, and festival tickets, it is easy to get caught up in the expense of everything. With some planning, you can enjoy the festive fun of Oktoberfest without draining your wallet.

Plan Ahead – The Key To A Budget-Friendly Oktoberfest!

Even though Oktoberfest may appear like a costly celebration, planning is essential to save those valuable euros. A little preparation goes a long way toward having an enjoyable and unforgettable Oktoberfest experience.

Finding and Reserving Reasonably Priced Accommodations

Munich’s accommodation prices skyrocket during Oktoberfest; you can still discover budget-friendly options by doing some research. Think about the following:

Hostels: They offer private rooms and dorms at a fraction of the price of hotels.

Airbnb: You can frequently get a better deal by renting a room or apartment from a local.

Camping: You can set up a tent or rent a campsite for fun and affordable options.

When booking hotel reservations, make sure to:

Reserve rooms in advance for at least 3 to 4 months to ensure the availability and best deals.

to ensure the availability and best deals. Read the reviews or visit the area by verification of the location’s safety and convenience.

For even greater financial savings, watch for sales and discounts.

Josh Belkin (Vice President at Omni Hotels & Resorts) was asked if booking hotels in advance or waiting until the last minute is better. He suggested that the ideal time to find out the best availability of hotels at an affordable range is three months before travel. At this specific time, the demand for rooms increases due to a large number of people starting to research travel options!

SOME FRIENDLY ADVICE- If you are searching for a private room in a hostel, rates are usually closer to €250+ per person based on two people for one night. For three nights, it would be €1,500 for a couple. You can find a hotel room at that price, which makes you less expensive.

Snagging Early Bird Discounts On Festival Tickets

Purchase discounted festival tickets as soon as possible, either before the deadline passes or before they sell out. Think about the following to cut costs:

Get Tickets Via The Internet: Save money and avoid standing in line to purchase tickets.

Early Bird Discounts: Search for savings on well-in-advance tickets.

Group Discounts: Get your friends together and purchase tickets at a discounted price.

Season Tickets: These may be the most economical choice if you intend to go on several different days.

Make sure the following when purchasing festival tickets:

Look for approved ticket suppliers on the official Oktoberfest website.

Please watch tickets purchased from unregistered vendors since they can be overpriced or fake.

Think about buying a ticket package that includes accommodation and festival tickets.

By reserving accommodation and festival tickets in advance, you can ensure your Oktoberfest experience is affordable.

Save On Transportation- Cost-Effective Transportation Choices!

Oktoberfest is located at the Theresienwiese, and most accommodations within walking distance of Oktoberfest fairgrounds are expensive. So, there are ways to reduce the expense of transportation.

Flights: Search for low-cost airlines that provide reasonably priced tickets to Munich. Travelling to neighbouring airports like Memmingen or Salzburg can be more affordable

If you are willing to save money, have extra time, and don’t mind dealing with some extra hassle, you can often find equally inexpensive flights from the US to Dublin, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and other cities in Germany.

Trains: Deutsche Bahn provides economical train tickets from several European cities to Munich.

Buses: Tour operators such as FlixBus and Eurolines provide reasonable bus tickets from several European towns to Munich.

Carpooling: Passengers heading to Munich can connect with drivers who have empty seats through websites like BlaBlaCar.

Early Reservation For Trains And Flights!

Making reservations in advance for trains and planes is essential to saving transportation expenses. Since costs tend to rise closer to the departure date, making reservations at least 3 to 4 months in advance is advised.

Booking your trip on off-peak days like Tuesdays and Wednesdays to take advantage of the discounts on flights and train tickets.

Adopting such approaches may reduce costs and enhance the fun of your Oktoberfest experience!

Save Your Euros For the Dress Of Oktoberfest!

Wearing a traditional Oktoberfest costume can be a lot of fun, but buying a complete set of lederhosen and dirndl dresses can cost €240 price range.

Suppose you’d rather spend less on an authentic outfit that you’ll only wear once. In that case, it’s perfectly acceptable not to wear a traditional German dirndl or authentic lederhosen at Oktoberfest. However, you can still spruce your style to get into the Oktoberfest spirit. For a budget-friendly costume, here are some suggestions for finding genuine yet affordable Oktoberfest outfits.

What Can You Wear On A Budget?

Men can wear checkered shirts, commonly known as trachten shirts if they are not splurging on the men’s lederhosen. For ladies who are not buying dirndl, consider yourself a Bavarian hairstyle and toss a bow in your hair. If you can afford the dirndl then it will be fun, that extra €100 you are saving will buy you a lot of litres during Oktoberfest! Sounds interesting! If you have long hair, you can go ahead with Bavarian braids.

Lederhosen and Dirndl- Rent, Wear, and Return!

Surprisingly, many companies provide daily rentals of lederhosen and dirndl dresses. The rental cost of these outfits €40-€50 per day for high-quality genuine clothing. This is a perfect solution to avoid spending on an expensive get-up, but keep in mind that these rentals have some drawbacks!

For instance, you must be careful not to spill on beer while drinking beer. It is a hassle to pick up from the store and return, which differs from the exact location of Oktoberfest. To get these outfits, reserve them in advance as well. Your size might be sold out on the dates you have been looking to attend Oktoberfest!

While strolling around Munich during Oktoberfest, the starting price for a decent dirndl for girls was a little over €100. As for the Lederhosen costume for guys, it comes at an even higher cost. Apologies, lads!

Eat Like A Local- Affordable Choices!

There’s no better way to enjoy Oktoberfest than with traditional German cuisine. For a budget-friendly option, try eating on the streets, avoiding fancy restaurants, and enjoying local dishes.

Street Food Stalls: Booths sell authentic German street cuisine across the festival grounds.

Biergartens: Savor a meal and drink in a vibrant outdoor atmosphere.

Food Markets: Always check out markets like Viktualienmarkt to find reasonably priced tasty meals.

Supermarkets: To stock up on sandwiches or snacks, visit your neighbourhood Lidl or Aldi.

Choosing one of these affordable options will allow you to enjoy Oktoberfest without emptying your wallet.

Weekday Lunch Special!

Did you know that some beer halls at Oktoberfest offer amazing meal bargains during lunch hours, specifically on weekdays? Take advantage of the daily lunch specials to enjoy a delicious meal at the beer halls without breaking the bank. These deals are available during specific daytime hours from Monday to Friday, with some tents offering them only from Monday to Thursday.

Budget For Beer – Cheers To Responsible Spending!

Beer is a major attraction at Oktoberfest, no doubt! So you should definitely enjoy a cold stein (or two, or three…) to round out the evening. It is always suggested that the spending limit for beer be decided to stay within budget.

Make A Budget For Beer

If you want to avoid overpaying and enjoy the festival without worrying about money, you must set a budget for beer.

Set your spending limit: Choose how much you want on beer each day or during the whole event.

Look up costs: For details on beer costs, visit the official Oktoberfest website or get in touch with your hotel. Think about buying a token or beer coupon in advance.

Having A Stein With Friends

You can take advantage of the joyful atmosphere without going over budget by spending a certain amount of money for beer and splitting a stein with friends.

Minimize servings: Go for half-litre or print portions of beer instead of larger ones.

Divide a litre: To split the expense and taste multiple brews, split a litre of beer with friends.

Okay, where can you find the cheapest litre of beer at Oktoberfest?

Beer prices may vary depending on the beer tent in which you drink. Out of the Oktoberfest beer halls, the affordable tent was Augustiner-Festhalle, according to last year, with €13.50 litres. Compared to other tents, they sold their beer at €14.50 per litre. So, drinking beer at Augustiner-Festhalle can save a euro per beer!

In case you want to know the prices of beer in each tent, here’s the breakdown of beer prices for the large Oktoberfest tents last year:

€13.50 – Augustiner-Festhalle

€13.70 – Fischer-Vroni

€14.30 – Bräurosl,

€14.40 – Hacker-Festzelt, Armbrustschützenzelt,

Another important factor is to keep change for tipping!

So, should you tip at Oktoberfest? Well, tipping is not necessary, but it is customary! You can tip the beer servers who serve the heavy steins through the elbow-to-elbow crowd in the mall. A €1 tip per litre is a good rule of thumb.

According to the price of your litres, sometimes it can be convenient to round up to the nearest multiple of 5. A euro or two extra per litre is always appreciated!

Enjoy Free Activities Without Emptying Your Pockets!

You can enjoy Oktoberfest without spending a single penny, with a variety of free events and activities. Wander around the festival grounds and participate in these free activities without going over budget.

On the festival’s multiple stages, you can take part in beer barrel rolling competitions, watch traditional German dancing performances, and attend live music events. You can also attend free courses, like beer-making demonstrations and traditional German cooking training.

Design A Budget-Friendly Oktoberfest For 3 Days!

The table below shows a budget sample of how much Oktoberfest may cost to stay in Munich for 3 nights in 2024.

Transport Public train, bus or low-cost taxis. €10 Eat 3 Breakfast/brunch.3 Daily Lunch3 Dinners at Oktoberfest food stalls €20- €30 Drink 3 litres at Oktoberfest x 3 days

Unlimited pre and post-beers FREE €135 Activities Free 3-hour Walking Tour Participate in free activities. Party with new friends at camp instead of going to nightclubs.



€0 Total Budget Oktoberfest for 30- days €460

What No to Buy At Oktoberfest!

You should budget for several souvenirs to buy at Oktoberfest. Why not grab a few keepsakes to remember this once-in-a-lifetime party? Just kidding!

At Oktoberfest, you will see novelty felt hats everywhere, but never spend money on them. Those hats are not traditional, yet a fun part! You will indeed spend your funds to look like a tourist. Also, save your euros on something other than buying a cuckoo clock! It would be a foolish purchase. Authentic cuckoo clocks can cost you hundreds or even thousands of euros. Instead, you can buy cheaper clocks at affordable rates selling at Oktoberfest, but they are made in local countries.

Don’t feel like a cuckoo for wasting your cash on a fancy-clock. Save your money and buy a Timex clock, not a time bomb for your wallet!

To Conclude…

It is possible to attend Oktoberfest on a budget! Remember, it will take some preparation and research. No matter where you stay, visit and experience the fantastic old Bavarian tradition! Don’t let your budget get in the way. Suppose you find a cost-effective way to get to Europe and gather four hundred euros for beer, food, and accommodation. In that case, you’ll be all set to have an incredible three-day celebration at Oktoberfest on a budget.

With these tips, you can enjoy all Oktoberfest offers from authentic German cuisine and beverages to exciting music and atmosphere while maintaining your budget.