Believe in the magic of the holiday season with Princess Cruises as they bring new cheery cocktails, decked-out decks, a culinary collection of holiday menus and favourite festive events at sea.

Princess Cruises is set to surprise and delight guests with festive experiences, from new cocktails and holiday décor to special menus and favourite-themed events that are sure to deliver a memorable and joyful experience for all.

Princess delivers a spectacular holiday, creating a warm atmosphere that feels like the perfect home away from home for guests to relax and take in all the distinctive moments of the season without the stress of entertaining.

Guests looking for some holiday cheer with a special cocktail have several festive options to choose from to toast to their memories of the past year while looking towards a new one. Princess bartenders are stirring up several new drinks, including Autumn Elixir, Charm with Pecan, Pumpkin Spice Martini, and The Jingle.

Autumn Elixir : Grey Goose, St Germain, orange juice, apple juice, and sugar syrup, topped with pomegranate and thyme

: Grey Goose, St Germain, orange juice, apple juice, and sugar syrup, topped with pomegranate and thyme Charm with Pecan : Zacapa rum, Crème de cacao dark, Kahlua, and cream, finished with crushed pecan and star anise

: Zacapa rum, Crème de cacao dark, Kahlua, and cream, finished with crushed pecan and star anise Pumpkin Spice Martini : Elyx vodka, Bacardi spiced rum, pumpkin puree, sugar syrup, and pumpkin spice syrup, served with graham cracker around the rim and cinnamon powder

: Elyx vodka, Bacardi spiced rum, pumpkin puree, sugar syrup, and pumpkin spice syrup, served with graham cracker around the rim and cinnamon powder The Jingle: Grey Goose White Peach and Rosemary Vodka, Kahlua, pomegranate syrup, fresh lemon juice, cranberry juice, and ginger beer, adorned with cranberries and marshmallows

The new “I Love this Martini” menu, crafted in partnership with Diageo and Filthy® Premium Mixers & Garnishes, is now available across the fleet.

Princess has also announced a new partnership with The Macklowe Whiskey, the first luxury American single malt whiskey from creator Julie Macklowe, which will be featured on menus in time for holiday sailings.

A host of gourmet dining options and traditional go-tos will be served up again this season with Princess’ signature Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus, created by world-renowned Chef Rudi Sodamin, who is leading the Princess culinary arts team.

From evergreens adorning the decks to sparkling Christmas trees in the Piazzas, guests are treated to a host of holiday festivities, including a Holiday Wishes Variety Show, Hanukkah services and Menorah Lighting, an Ugly Holiday Sweater Competition, Lighting of the Lights Ceremony, Family Gingerbread House Making Competition, Holiday Family Movie Nights, Holiday Caroling in the Piazza, Santa’s Arrival and Gift Giving, Pajama Breakfast with Stanley, Twas the Night Before Christmas Reading, and Interdenominational Church Services.

After a Gala Dinner in the main dining rooms, guests sailing over New Year’s will ring in 2024 with a festive countdown party in the Piazza, complete with a Champagne toast. Holiday cruises are still available, starting as low as $548 per person.

December 1: 15-Day Southeast Asia & Japan (Tokyo to Singapore) on Diamond Princess

December 4: 15-Day Hawaiian Islands on Discovery Princess

December 10: 7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico on Regal Princess

December 10: 7-Day Eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico on Caribbean Princess

December 17: 10-Day Eastern Caribbean with Tortola Holiday on Caribbean Princess

December 20: 10-Day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean Holiday on Ruby Princess

December 22: 16-Day Hawaiian Islands Holiday on Crown Princess

December 23: 7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico Holiday on Sky Princess

Cruisers wishing to book a holiday voyage are encouraged to contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or visit the Princess Cruises website.