Oceania Cruises Debuts 2025 Mediterranean Voyages

New Mediterranean cruises from nine to 56 days, which take passengers to some of Europe’s most stunning locations, have been unveiled by Oceania Cruises. Famous Mediterranean, Aegean, and Adriatic islands; popular European vacation towns and busy cities; and lesser-known ports of call will all be visited on the line’s Marina and Nautica.

The sixteen cruises are framed by Athens, Barcelona, Istanbul, Rome, and Lisbon, which let the ships stray from bustling jet-set resort cities like Monte Carlo, Cannes, Positano, and Sorrento to lesser-known treasures like Tirana and Sarande in Albania; Trapani in Sicily; Calvi and Propriano in Corsica; and Sibenik in Croatia.

New 2025 Mediterranean Marina Itineraries

May 2024 will see a major renovation of the 1,250-guest Marina ship. Along with an expanded poolside ice cream parlour serving milkshakes and smoothies, the renovation will include the addition of two new dining options: Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-inspired dining venue that debuted on Vista this year, and the al fresco evening Pizzeria, serving spectacular Italian dishes including pizzas and burrata with stunning seascape views. Public spaces on board will be updated, and all Penthouse Suites and bathrooms will have a total makeover.

Barcelona to Athens, May 26, 2025, 9 days: Barcelona, Valletta, Rhodes, Ephesus (Kusadasi), overnight in Istanbul, Mitilini (Lesbos), Athens

Istanbul to Athens, October 16, 2025, 11 days: One overnight stay in Istanbul, Pergamum (Dikili), Bodrum, Ephesus (Kusadasi), Santorini, Rhodes, Limassol, Marmaris, Heraklion (Crete), Mykonos, Athens.

Athens to Barcelona, October 27, 2025, 11 days: Athens, Split, Kotor, Corfu, Katakolon, Messina (Sicily), Valletta, Tunis, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona.

Athens to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, October 27, 2025, 21 days: Athens, Split, Kotor, Corfu, Katakolon, Messina (Sicily), Valletta, Tunis, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Malaga, Seville (Cadiz), Casablanca, Agadir, Arrecife (Lanzarote), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Funchal (Madeira), Santa Cruz de la Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

New 2025 Mediterranean Nautica Itineraries

With 400 staff members serving just 670 passengers, Nautica is a very elegant ship. It has four restaurants, the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, eight lounges and bars, a casino, opulent home furnishings, and decks made of the best teak, handmade stone, and tile.

Istanbul to Athens, July 27, 2025, 12 days: Istanbul, Pergamum (Dikili), Izmir, Samos, Bodrum, Rhodes, Antalya, Alanya, Limassol, Kos, Heraklion, Santorini, Athens

Athens to Rome, August 8, 2025, 14 days: Athens, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Bari, Valletta, Tunis, Trapani (Sicily), Porto Cervo (Sardinia), Propriano (Corsica), Monte Carlo, Portofino, Florence / Pisa / Tuscany (Livorno), Rome.

Athens to Valletta, September 11, 2025, 14 days: Athens, Mykonos, Mitilini (Lesbos), Bozcaada (Troy), overnight in Istanbul, Ephesus (Kusadasi), Marmaris, Antalya, Limassol, Rhodes, Santorini, Heraklion (Crete), Valletta.

Grand Voyages

Rome round-trip, July 7, 2025, 46 days

Venice to Rome, July 17, 2025, 36 days

Rome to Athens, October 4, 2025, 23 days

Athens round-trip, August 8, 2025, 34 days

Athens to Malaga, September 11, 2025, 26 days

Athens to Lisbon, September 11, 2025, 36 days

Rome to Miami, October 4, 2025, 56 days

Istanbul to Barcelona, October 16, 2025, 22 days

Istanbul to Tenerife, October 16, 2025, 32 days

Oceania Cruises’ simply MORE value promise means that almost everything is included in the cruise fare: free round-trip airfare and airport transfers; free vintage Champagnes, fine wines, and international beers during lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length). Designed to improve the traveller experience, simply MORE guarantees the best value in opulent cruises.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury products, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.