ANEK Lines’ Asterion 2 Begins North Aegean Sailing

- May 13th, 2024 12:31 pm

In July, ANEK Lines’ “Asterion 2” will begin a Northern Aegian route. The route will run every Saturday from Pieraeus and every Sunday from Chios. 

According to the schedule, Asterion 2 will depart Piraeus at noon on Saturday and arrive in Chios by 19:40. The ship will then depart for Lesbos at 20:30 to arrive at the port there at 23:15. 

Asterion 2 is scheduled to depart at 01:00 on Sunday morning from Mytilini, arrive in Chios at 03:45, and depart for Piraeus at 04:15, arriving at 12:00 noon the same day.

An A2 outside cabin aboard Asterion 2 – Photo from Superfast Ferries.

The full schedule for Asterion 2 beginning in June is as follows. 

  • “PIRAEUS – VATHY – LEROS – PATMOS – KOS – SYMI – RHODES, every Monday.
  • Every Tuesday, “RHODES – SYMI – KOS – LEROS – PATMOS – VATHY – PIRAEUS”.
  • Every Wednesday, “PIRAEUS – VATHY – KOS – RHODES”.
  • Every Thursday, “RHODES – KOS – VATHY – PIRAEUS”.
  • Every Friday “PIRIAS – VATHY – KOS – RHODES”.
  • Every Saturday “RHODES- KOS- VATHY- PIRAEUS”.

Economy class passages begin at 39 euros, with simple double cabins priced at 78 euros per passenger. Double exterior cabins run a bit more, at 82.50 euros. Other prices vary depending on cabin amenities and location. 

Asterion 2 was launched in 1991 in Japan. The 192.5-meter vessel has a beam of 27 meters and 135 cabins. The ship can carry 1,020 passengers and 840 vehicles at a cruising speed of almost 22 knots. 

For more information on Asterion 2, readers should visit the ferries.gr website, or ANEK/Superfast.  

About Phil Butler

Phil is a prolific technology, travel, and news journalist and editor. A former public relations executive, he is an analyst and contributor to key hospitality and travel media, as well as a geopolitical expert for more than a dozen international media outlets.

