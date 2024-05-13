ANEK Lines’ Asterion 2 Begins North Aegean Sailing

In July, ANEK Lines’ “Asterion 2” will begin a Northern Aegian route. The route will run every Saturday from Pieraeus and every Sunday from Chios.

According to the schedule, Asterion 2 will depart Piraeus at noon on Saturday and arrive in Chios by 19:40. The ship will then depart for Lesbos at 20:30 to arrive at the port there at 23:15.

Asterion 2 is scheduled to depart at 01:00 on Sunday morning from Mytilini, arrive in Chios at 03:45, and depart for Piraeus at 04:15, arriving at 12:00 noon the same day.

An A2 outside cabin aboard Asterion 2 – Photo from Superfast Ferries.

The full schedule for Asterion 2 beginning in June is as follows.

“PIRAEUS – VATHY – LEROS – PATMOS – KOS – SYMI – RHODES, every Monday.

Every Tuesday, “RHODES – SYMI – KOS – LEROS – PATMOS – VATHY – PIRAEUS”.

Every Wednesday, “PIRAEUS – VATHY – KOS – RHODES”.

Every Thursday, “RHODES – KOS – VATHY – PIRAEUS”.

Every Friday “PIRIAS – VATHY – KOS – RHODES”.

Every Saturday “RHODES- KOS- VATHY- PIRAEUS”.

Economy class passages begin at 39 euros, with simple double cabins priced at 78 euros per passenger. Double exterior cabins run a bit more, at 82.50 euros. Other prices vary depending on cabin amenities and location.

Asterion 2 was launched in 1991 in Japan. The 192.5-meter vessel has a beam of 27 meters and 135 cabins. The ship can carry 1,020 passengers and 840 vehicles at a cruising speed of almost 22 knots.

For more information on Asterion 2, readers should visit the ferries.gr website, or ANEK/Superfast.