Cretan Herbs: Uses and Benefits

The Cretan herbs are a cherished part of our island’s tradition. Through botanical studies, we’ve learned that Crete boasts one of Europe’s most diverse and fascinating ecosystems, with numerous unique plants like “Malotira” and “Dittany”. These amazing herbs thrive on the steep mountains of our island. Experienced collectors gather, dry, and package them naturally without any chemical treatment. In Crete, we continue to use many of these herbs for their medicinal properties, as ancient texts attest to their exceptional healing qualities.

When you visit Crete and immerse yourself in its natural beauty, I highly recommend going hiking. You can encounter many of the popular herbs I’m about to describe in less than an hour. So, why not learn about their properties and how to collect them?

Malotíra or Siderítis (Mountain Tea) Used for treating colds and stomach ailments Acts as a diuretic Historically known for its wound-healing properties

Díktamo or Érontas (Dittany) Historically used for stomach ache and wound healing Known for its medicinal properties Used in various beverages

Dittany thrives exclusively as a rock-dweller at altitudes over 500 meters in its natural habitat. Legend has it that one must be truly in love to climb and gather its tender shoots, a belief reflected in the plant’s romantic vernacular name, Erontas (έρωντας), from the ancient Greek God of love.

Only a select few farmers can successfully cultivate Dittany, as it demands specific climatic conditions and a great deal of skill. After much effort, we discovered our suppliers – Peskesi Organic Farm – who cultivate, naturally dry, and hand-sort some of the most exquisite Dittany we’ve ever tasted.

To make Dittany tea, use ½ tsp (approximately 0.5 g) per 250 ml cup. Brew for 5 minutes at 95°C, covered. Store Dittany in an airtight container in a drawer or cupboard for optimal quality. Properly storing your herbs is critical as it extends their lifespan. Avoid direct sunlight and humidity.

Faskómilo (Sage) Excellent for flavouring dishes, particularly meat Known for its medicinal properties

Mantzourána (Marjoram) Used in pharmacy, cooking, and perfumery Ideal for treating nerve disorders and colds Often served as a beverage mixed with “malotíra” tea

Rígani (Oregano) Used in Mediterranean cuisine to flavour grilled fish and meat Known for its antiseptic properties Historically used for toothaches and stomachaches

Thymári (Thyme) A key ingredient in many traditional Cretan dishes Known for its antiseptic and diuretic properties Highly valued for producing fine honey

Ménta (Mint) Known to aid against indigestion, nerve disorders, and insomnia Adds a strong and delicious flavour to salads and desserts

Dáfni (Laurel) Useful against indigestion and for proper stomach functioning Historically used to strengthen hair

Dentrolívano (Rosemary) Formerly used for headaches and against hair loss Considered antibacterial, antiseptic, and a stimulant

Tílio (Linden) Aromatic and medicinal, contributes to good stomach and kidney function Historically used for weight loss and curing colds



Cretan herbs play a vital role in the well-being of our people, and I encourage you to savour their benefits during your time in Crete.