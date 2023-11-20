Breaking News: Spinalonga Electrification Project Commences

Work has started on laying the underwater cable to provide electricity to the island of Spinalonga. Officials, including the mayor of Agios Nikolaos, Mr. Antonis Zervos, met in Athens to discuss the progress of the project. The floating crane is ready to transport materials to the project site in the Gulf of Elounda. The cable laying from Plaka to Spinalonga is expected to be finished by the end of January. A second contract will soon be announced to build a hut for the project’s facilities and assign maintenance works on Spinalonga.

Efforts to bring electricity to Spinalonga began in 2000 and were revived by the current mayor of Agios Nikolaos, Mr. Antonios Zervos.

In 2020, the municipality proposed the “Electricity and Water Supply of Spinalonga Island” to the “Philodimos II” Program, securing 2,500,000 euros in funding.

The project was included in the Network Development Plan (NPS) for the period 2021-2025 of HEDNO, approved by the Energy Regulatory Authority (RAE) on August 5, 2021.

If all goes well, the project will transform Spinalonga’s infrastructure beginning in 2024. Soon, the lights will shine bright in the night on Spinalonga Island.