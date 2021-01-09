BA Holidays Stops Package Deals in COVID-19 Muckup

Pin 0 Shares

British Airways Holidays has now canceled trips for the coming weeks after an effort to sell package deals despite the national lockdown. Some clients were apparently taking advantage of business flights to take leisure trips.

According to the reports, BA Holidays has already removed deals for sale, and the airline is letting booked customers know that their trips have been canceled. The airline had kept on with deals in a move to help business travelers. A BBC report quoted BA Holidays:

“We’ve been in touch with customers due to travel in the coming days and weeks to offer a refund if their travel plans do not meet Government guidelines for permitted travel. As it’s now clear most customers are traveling for leisure, we have decided to withdraw package deals from sale.

Most airlines including Ryanair, TUI, and EasyJet have already canceled departures in light of the worsening COVID-19 situation.