Greek Officials Extend Lockdown Measures Until January 18th

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced on Friday the extension of the country’s COVID-19 lockdown measures until Monday, January 18. The measures were originally intended to be lifted January 11.

According to the announcement, 0nly elementary schools, kindergartens, and daycare centers will reopen on Monday, January 11, under strict guidelines and Covid-19 measures.

The measures in place until January 18 include:

Retail stores as well as hairdressers, bookstores and nail salons will remain closed across Greece

as well as hairdressers, bookstores and nail salons will remain closed across Greece Religious ceremonies are to be conducted without the presence of worshipers. Funerals may only have a maximum of nine persons present.

H unting and fishing activities are disallowed

and activities are disallowed Measures for teleworking will also be extended

A new NOTAM aviation directive will be in place requiring all international passengers to isolate for seven days on entering Greece.

A curfew remains in place from 9 pm until 5 am, and citizens will still be required to text their movements with a five-digit code to 13033.

Greek health authorities on Friday announced 721 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of cases in the country has reached 143,494. The Covid-19 death toll in Greece is 5,195.

Source: GTP