The Irish community in Athens and its many friends will celebrate Ireland’s national holiday at the annual Greek-Irish Society St. Patrick’s Day Gala Ball, which takes place at the Hotel Grande Bretagne on Syntagma Square.

The day will include a delicious meal, an open bar, traditional Irish music by Iernis, a world-renowned swing band called The Swingin’ Cats performing for two hours, a DJ to keep the party going, a raffle with amazing prizes, and a whole lot of fun.

Tickets are on sale now:

€90 for fully paid-up GIS members and €105 for non-members.

Tickets include a sumptuous meal (menu to be announced shortly), an open bar, live music by The Swingin’ Cats, and a DJ set ’til late with some surprises and lots of fun.

Companies may choose between a €1,350 (10 guests) or €1,620 (12 guests) corporate table this year, with the opportunity to have their brand included in sponsorship materials and get a unique gift at the table.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Gala is more than just entertainment; it’s a celebration of cultural history and a platform for strengthening Greek-Irish relationships. This event fosters a feeling of community and mutual respect by bringing people together from all backgrounds. It emphasizes the significance of cultural exchange and the beneficial effects such meetings have on the local community. As the enthusiasm grows, the gala develops as a symbol of unification, displaying the lively and diverse fabric of Athens’ foreign community.



As Athens prepares to dress in green, the Greek-Irish Society’s St. Patrick’s Day Gala at the Hotel Grande Bretagne represents not just partying but also cross-cultural fellowship and the joy of shared celebrations. This event aims to leave a lasting impact, stimulating further cultural excursions and strengthening ties between Greece and Ireland.

Hotel Grande Bretagne stands as a symbol of enduring grace in Greece, a cornerstone of Athens that has observed all pivotal moments in recent times. With a legacy of 150 years, the hotel sets the benchmark for lavish opulence, refined aesthetics, and flawless Greek hospitality.