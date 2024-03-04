US Travelers Can Now Earn An All-Expenses Paid Mystery Vacation with RetailMeNot

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One lucky person will get the trip of a lifetime to a mystery location on behalf of RetailMeNot and Viator

Launching in honor of the return of RetailMeNot’s travel shopping event, Spring Savecation, where consumers can get up to 60% off on spring and summer travel deals from top retailers

Ziff Davis subsidiary RetailMeNot is launching its much-anticipated Spring Savecation sale today. Exclusive savings of up to 60% on a wide variety of travel necessities are available to customers just until March 10th. Here, you can find unrivaled bargains on a wide range of products, including lodging, transportation, apparel, accessories, and more. With a wider range of companies to choose from, this year’s event is sure to satisfy all your travel needs for the spring and summer.



For the sake of adventure and savings, RetailMeNot has teamed up with Viator to find a fearless adventurer to send on an incredible, all-expenses-paid surprise trip. The Ultimate Sun-Seeker is a $5,000 grand prize that will send one lucky winner on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to any hidden location of their choosing. This exciting adventure is suited for thrill seekers and adventurers who love to live on the edge of their seats, as the prize includes flight, accommodation, and all other travel expenditures. One fortunate thrill-seeker will be named the Ultimate Sun-Seeker through this program, and they will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while others will be able to save money on their vacations.

Ultimate Sun-Seeker Application:

Must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license in the U.S.

Provide a short entry on why you are a spontaneous traveler up for a dream mystery vacation worth over $5,000.

After the winner is selected, you will be sent on a mystery vacation at the time of your choosing for a five-night, four-day stay worth over $5,000. Travel must be completed by July 31, 2024.

On the trip (be it sooner or later down the road), tag @RetailMeNot and @ViatorTravel on social media to share your travel adventures.

The potential winner will be notified on or around March 27, 2024.

For further details, interested parties can check out The Real Deal blog. To express their love for spontaneous experiences and travel, interested parties can visit RetailMeNotUltimateSunSeeker.com and fill out a short submission form. The contest’s official dates are March 4, 2024, through March 18, 2024, and the announcement of the winner will follow.



Nearly all Americans are getting ready to take a trip between March and August, according to a new poll by RetailMeNot. The average amount they expect to spend is $3,653. With spring just around the corner, many people are hoping to finally escape the cold weather. With these tendencies in mind, RetailMeNot has brought back its Spring Savecation sale to provide customers a plethora of incredible vacation offers in one place. During this event, valued brands including Expedia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Viator, Booking.com, Macy’s, Tarte Cosmetics, Quay Australia, and adidas will be offering tempting deals and cash back benefits for spring and summer vacations. Discounts range from 10% to 60% off. From travel needs to fashion and accessories and everything in between, these discounts have a little something for everyone.



During the Spring Savecation event, RetailMeNot.com provided a complete list of bargains. To keep up with all the newest happenings at RetailMeNot, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

