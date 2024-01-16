Athens: Pilot Program for Public Transport

Through a new pilot program for public transport in Athens, passengers will be able to use a bank card or a mobile app to board trams, buses, or the subway, in addition to the ATH.ENA Ticket or ATH.ENA Card.

Athens Public Transport is ushering in a new era of transportation services for the public through its partnership with OASA and contractor HST A.E., a member of the TERNA ENERGY Group, for the technological enhancement of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS).

The upgraded AFCS not only permits the use of bank cards and mobile devices for travel on Public Transport Modes under OASA’s jurisdiction (subway, trams, buses, and trolleys) but also facilitates Mobility as a Service (MaaS), enabling integration with various mobility partners’ applications including taxis, electric bike rentals, airlines, and maritime companies.

The option to use contactless bank cards for boarding on Public Transport Modes (buses, trolleys, metro, tram) marks a significant advancement in the services offered by Athens Public Transport, yielding substantial benefits for commuters.

Immediate benefits for passengers through the new pilot program

Using bank cards for boarding on Public Transport Modes (PTMs) offers obvious benefits beyond convenience:

Elimination of the need to purchase tickets through ticket offices or issuing machines;

Removal of the requirement to be familiar with available mobility products to select the appropriate one, as the system will have the capability to analyze travel data and charge the bank card proportionally to the chosen routes;

User-friendly feature for passengers unfamiliar with the Athens transportation system, including visitors from other cities and foreign tourists;

Elimination of the need to search for sales points to utilize public transportation.

Phase A of the implementation will be rolled out for the Airport Express Bus Lines vehicles until the end of March 2024, while the full range of applications will be accessible to passengers by the end of 2024.

The introduction of the new applications is part of the broader initiatives of the OASA Group in partnership with HST AE, intending to deliver top-tier services with local added value. By integrating modern and innovative technologies to enhance transportation services, the aim is to establish an inclusive and efficient transportation system, ultimately catering to residents and enhancing the travel experiences of visitors in the Attica region.

Through the technological advancement of the existing system to one of the most modern and accessible fare collection systems at a European level, the array of transportation options is expanded, elevating the quality and standard of service provided to daily urban transportation users in Attica.