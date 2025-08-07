Strong Winds Shut Down the Athens National Garden

Athens’ National Garden is taking an unexpected vacation, all thanks to strong winds sweeping through the city. Local authorities locked the gates on Thursday morning, making it clear that anyone who had been sitting on a peaceful park bench was out of luck. Safety trumps picnics, and even pigeons need to find another hangout.

Earlier, a tree on Ermou Street let go of the pavement and toppled near the Evangelistrias Street crossing. While window-shoppers may have flinched, nobody ended up needing first aid. Still, city officials wasted no time upping their game, shutting down areas where flying branches or toppled trees could ruin someone’s day.

The Greek National Meteorological Service warned that gale-force winds could reach nine on the Beaufort scale in the coming days. Not great news for anyone hoping to sail or light a barbecue. These northern gales will hammer the Aegean and eastern mainland, upping wildfire risk and making shipping more like a dice roll.

Most affected regions include:

Eastern mainland Greece

Central and southern Aegean

Crete

With the weather this unruly, the municipal alarm bells rang louder than ever. The Risk Assessment Committee (imagine a Greek storm version of the Avengers) gathered under the General Secretary for Civil Protection, Nikos Papaefstathiou, to strategize. Emergency plans are now in motion. Everyone’s on the lookout for both wildfires and canceled ferry rides.

For Friday, the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection suggests bracing for the worst winds. Saturday won’t be much easier, as gusts keep hitting 7 to 8 Beaufort. By Sunday, some places can expect up to 7 on the scale. On the plus side, Western Greece will sweat it out, with temperatures soaring to 39 or even 40°C. Meanwhile, the famous Meltemi winds will keep the eastern parts a bit cooler – highs staying around 35 to 37°C.

So, if you’re a tourist with dreams of a sun-dappled selfie next to a Greek statue, or a local who needs their daily dose of Green, maybe cross the National Garden off your list until Athens can guarantee you won’t get clocked by a flying branch. The city will announce when the park is safe again. Until then, stick to places with sturdy roofs and fewer trees plotting their escape.

