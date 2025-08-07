Full Moon August 2025 Night of Enchantment at Heraklion Archaeological Museum

In case you’ve ever wondered what gets Cretans out of the house in August besides the heat, here’s your answer: music under the biggest, boldest full moon of the year. On Friday, August 8, 2025, starting at 21:00 sharp, the garden at the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion becomes the city’s unofficial front porch for an evening called: Night of Enchantment – Mikis Theodorakis & Nikos Skalkottas. Yes, the event title is a mouthful. No, that won’t stop locals and tourists from packing the place. Entry is free, but seats disappear faster than a sunburn after midnight.

Where and When

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 21:00

21:00 Location: Garden of the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion

Garden of the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion Title: Night of Enchantment – Mikis Theodorakis & Nikos Skalkottas

Night of Enchantment – Mikis Theodorakis & Nikos Skalkottas Entry: Free (until the seats evaporate)

Event Highlights:

Outdoor concert under the full August moon

A tribute to Mikis Theodorakis, born 100 years ago in 1925 (do the math), and the slightly older Nikos Skalkottas

Part of the 5th Crete Festival, because apparently, one festival a year isn’t enough for this island

Music mix featuring heartfelt Greek classics and frantic folk dances

Star performance from the Athens String Quartet and soprano Vivi Sykioti

Collaboration between the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion and the Region of Crete

What’s On the Playlist? Brace Yourself.

Mikis Theodorakis: Ten wildly popular songs arranged for soprano and string quartet. Expect both happy nostalgia and a sudden urge to wave your arms. Night of Enchantment The Shore Beautiful City My Love If You Remember My Dream My April Make Up Your Bed Margarita Mayopoula It Rains in the Poor Neighborhood Moon, You Put a Spell on Me

Ten wildly popular songs arranged for soprano and string quartet. Expect both happy nostalgia and a sudden urge to wave your arms. A string quartet piece by Theodorakis with the uplifting title “Maza”

Nikos Skalkottas: Five Greek dances with names so regional, your GPS might be needed: Epirus Cretan Tsamikos Arkadian Klephtic

Five Greek dances with names so regional, your GPS might be needed:

About the Composers

Mikis Theodorakis: Born in Chios in 1925, with roots in Crete and Asia Minor. Folk, Byzantine, and European classical styles all stirred together. His songs have carried Greeks through their joys, their fights, and the endless struggle to find their keys.

Born in Chios in 1925, with roots in Crete and Asia Minor. Folk, Byzantine, and European classical styles all stirred together. His songs have carried Greeks through their joys, their fights, and the endless struggle to find their keys. Also wrote operas and symphonies, which, frankly, the general public cares about less.

Had a knack for weaving art with politics, because Greece loves a good argument

Nikos Skalkottas: Born 1904 in Chalkida, about twenty years ahead of Theodorakis, to make sure he’d never play backup.

Born 1904 in Chalkida, about twenty years ahead of Theodorakis, to make sure he’d never play backup. A proud representative of the so-called Second Viennese School, he mixed Greek traditional music with European style and exported his work everywhere except, apparently, to Athens before he died.

Modernist composer who managed to befriend Theodorakis without feeling threatened by the younger man’s hair

The Athens String Quartet

Founded in 2010

Features musicians from the State Orchestra of Athens and the National Opera

Has performed everywhere from the Athens Concert Hall to out-of-the-way Greek towns and a suspiciously large number of museums

Known for collaborations with other musicians, world premieres of Greek and international works, and for playing in places most people avoid after dark (hospitals, prisons, rehab centers)

Won an award from the Gina Bachauer Association, so yes, they’re legit

About Soprano Vivi Sykioti

Born in Athens with a professional trail from the “Merry Widow” in Italy to multiple roles for the Greek National Opera

Performed in much of Europe and major productions, sometimes even outside Greece’s borders

Frequent winner at international vocal competitions, in other words, she knows what she’s doing.

Studied at the Municipal Conservatory of Nikaia and is close to finishing her degree in Theater Studies at EKPA

Here’s the Event Schedule

Start: 21:00 sharp (bring a watch, not island time)

21:00 sharp (bring a watch, not island time) First half: Ten Theodorakis songs, including “Night of Enchantment”

Ten Theodorakis songs, including “Night of Enchantment” Next: String Quartet No. 4 “Maza” by Theodorakis

String Quartet No. 4 “Maza” by Theodorakis Finale: Skalkottas’ five regionally confused Greek dances

Why Should Anyone Care?

It’s a rare chance to watch top musicians play Greek music classics outdoors for free.

The August full moon provides better lighting than any influencer’s ring lamp.

The venue is so scenic, even the statues try to get a good seat.

Yes, you might even learn something about Greek culture, but there’s no exam.

Tourists and locals, set an alarm, grab a fan, and show up before the seats (and the moon) are gone. This isn’t just another concert. It’s a cultural spectacle that might leave you humming, doubting your sunblock, and wondering where the next moonlit event will be.