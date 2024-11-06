Athens Airport Records 10% Growth in October

Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos (IATA: ATH, ICAO: LGAV) reported notable increases in passenger numbers for October, climbing to 3.01 million—a significant 10% rise from October 2023.

Primary Highlights:

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 7.4%

International passenger traffic surged by 11.1%

Data from the Athens International Airport (AIA) illustrates that domestic and international travellers outnumbered last year’s figures. An AIA official commented, “The growth reflects a dynamic rebound in air travel demand.”

Across the initial ten months of the year, the airport handled 27.57 million passengers, marking an uplift of 12.9%. The comprehensive passenger count showed gains for both internal and overseas travellers, escalating by 7.3% and 15.5%, respectively.

Comprehensive Annual Stats:

Total flights in the first ten months: 231,859 Up by 11% compared to 2023 Domestic flights increased by 5.2% International flights grew by 15.6%



Increased flight numbers underline the airport’s expanding operational capacity. As the AIA spokesperson stated, this upward trend is a testament to strategic enhancements in services and facilities.

These positive metrics bolster Athens Airport’s poise for continued growth and development, cementing its role as a pivotal hub in the Mediterranean travel network.

Featured image via Athens Airport on Facebook.