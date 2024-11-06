Athens Airport Records 10% Growth in October

Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos (IATA: ATH, ICAO: LGAV) reported notable increases in passenger numbers for October, climbing to 3.01 million—a significant 10% rise from October 2023.
Primary Highlights:
- Domestic passenger traffic increased by 7.4%
- International passenger traffic surged by 11.1%
Data from the Athens International Airport (AIA) illustrates that domestic and international travellers outnumbered last year’s figures. An AIA official commented, “The growth reflects a dynamic rebound in air travel demand.”
Across the initial ten months of the year, the airport handled 27.57 million passengers, marking an uplift of 12.9%. The comprehensive passenger count showed gains for both internal and overseas travellers, escalating by 7.3% and 15.5%, respectively.
Comprehensive Annual Stats:
- Total flights in the first ten months: 231,859
- Up by 11% compared to 2023
- Domestic flights increased by 5.2%
- International flights grew by 15.6%
Increased flight numbers underline the airport’s expanding operational capacity. As the AIA spokesperson stated, this upward trend is a testament to strategic enhancements in services and facilities.
These positive metrics bolster Athens Airport’s poise for continued growth and development, cementing its role as a pivotal hub in the Mediterranean travel network.
Featured image via Athens Airport on Facebook.