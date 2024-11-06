Greek-British Tourism Talks in London

The conversation in London between Greece’s Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, and British Tourism Minister, Sir Chris Bryant, revolved around strengthening tourism ties as well as the matter of reuniting the Parthenon Sculptures. Held at Whitehall, the meeting prioritised the potential Memorandum of Cooperation in tourism, which is expected to be signed during a future meeting of the Prime Ministers from both countries. The ministers agreed that the Memorandum should not only be substantial but provide real value, contributing significantly to deepening their tourism cooperation. Both ministers pledged to make every possible effort to achieve this aim.

Olga Kefalogianni also pressed for the return and reunification of the Parthenon Marbles. She highlighted Greece’s distinct position, pointing out that the aim is not merely to retrieve individual pieces of art but to reunify the “parts of the body” of the Parthenon, a universal symbol of beauty and democracy. Sir Chris Bryant acknowledged the importance of this issue and noted the challenges posed by the British Museum’s statutes. He assured that due to its importance, the problem would be tackled at a prime ministerial level.

Minister Kefalogianni is in London for the significant international tourism event, the World Travel Market, where Greece is prominently participating.

