Astir Marina on Athenian Riviera Opens for Summer 2024

The exclusive Astir Marina on the prestigious Athenian Riviera opened its doors, offering a privileged haven for luxury yachts venturing into Greece.

Depending on the size, it can host 59 luxury yachts, with berthing costs ranging from 2 million euros to 4.5 million euros. Of the 59 vessels, 46 will be under 40 meters, five up to 45 meters, one 50 meters, two up to 60 meters, and one over 70 meters.

Plan showing how boats are docked according to their length

Responding to the growing demand for berthing spaces in Attica, this 53 million euro marina, strategically situated near Athens International Airport and the Cycladic Islands, is poised to cater to this need. Nestled on the Astir Peninsula, Astir Marina offers first-class amenities, home-porting possibilities, seclusion, gastronomic delights, and high-end shopping, all within easy reach.

With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and a vision to emerge as a premier destination for adventure and leisure in the Southeastern Mediterranean, Astir Marina is charting a course to establish the Athenian Riviera as a beacon of luxury tourism, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future.

According to Kostis Hatzidakis, the Minister of Economy and Finance of Greece, this marina is a monument to Greece’s transformation into an attractive investment destination. Not only does the marina have sixty berths, but it is also contemporary and practical and considers both the environment and cultural history. The minister underlined that this ambitious project, which is a model of sustainable development, would reduce congestion at docking areas, promote the local area’s economy, and improve the country’s tourism attractions.

Astir Marina is part of a larger tourist initiative by Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA. This investment includes establishing the first Four Seasons hotel in Greece, relaunching the illustrious Astir Palace Hotel in Vouliagmeni as the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, and creating thirteen Astir Villas.

Additionally, the famous Astir Marina has become home to the newest store of the luxury fashion label Gucci, which recently opened its doors to the public. The boutique covers more than 178 square meters and provides a sanctuary for discriminating customers looking for the most recent additions to Gucci’s treasured collections.

The shop is located in the upmarket Astir Marina complex. It offers a carefully chosen assortment of ready-to-wear items for both men and women, as well as handbags, shoes, accessories, and Gucci Beauty products. For customers who consider themselves jet-set travel enthusiasts, a specific assortment of exquisite travel accessories from Gucci Valigeria is available at the store.

Other luxury brands available for shoppers at Astir Marina include Louis Vuitton, Dior, Loro Piana, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Dolce & Gabbana.