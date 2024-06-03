Miami Beach Summer 2024

Miami Beach is preparing to sizzle with various events and experiences that inspire visitors and locals this summer. From the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival and the American Black Film Festival to beachside activities in honour of National Pride Month, the destination is eager to welcome everyone and appreciate the changing seasons. Visitors to Miami Beach this summer may escape the heat by visiting various museums and indoor attractions, including the Bass Museum, Artechouse Miami, and the Museum of Illusions on Lincoln Road.

As we look to the summer ahead, Miami Beach will continue to offer a variety of must-visit experiences that fuse film, fashion, art and music together, including the continuation of the 20th edition of Paraiso SWIM Week through early June. Our destination hotels also make it easy for travelers to make plans with summer savings on room rates that allow them to enjoy signature properties like The Betsy Hotel, Dream South Beach and The Gabriel. Peggy Benua, Chairwoman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA)

Miami Beach is ready to sizzle this summer with a collection of events and experiences that will inspire visitors and locals. From the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival and the American Black Film Festival, to celebrations planned along the beach to support National Pride Month, the destination is ready to welcome all and embrace the changing season.

Miami Beach Summer Highlights

Visitors may immerse themselves in culture and artistic skill at the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival from June 10 to July 28, 2024 . In its eleventh year, young performers from over 25 nations will perform public performances in places across Miami Beach, including Lummus Park, Ocean Drive, and Lincoln Road.

from . In its eleventh year, young performers from over 25 nations will perform public performances in places across Miami Beach, including Lummus Park, Ocean Drive, and Lincoln Road. The American Black Film Festival , dedicated to recognizing Black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent, will return for its 28th year of celebration and empowerment on June 12-16, 2024 . The festival will include screenings, engaging talk events, exclusive parties, and networking opportunities.

, dedicated to recognizing Black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent, will return for its 28th year of celebration and empowerment on . The festival will include screenings, engaging talk events, exclusive parties, and networking opportunities. A virtual portion on Miami Beach from June 17 to 24, 2024 , will also be available to spread the experience worldwide.

portion on Miami Beach from , will also be available to spread the experience worldwide. Miami Beach will also celebrate National Pride Month with various unique events, including an Out Pro Pop-Up networking mixer for LGBTQ+ professionals on June 20, 2024, at the Kimpton Palomar South Beach.

