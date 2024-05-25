Crete Has the Most Blue Flag Beaches in Greece

Because its beaches, marinas, and tourism vessels are immaculate, Greece remains the second-highest winner of the prestigious “Blue Flag” distinction globally. The Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature (EEPF), which is the national operator of the well-known Blue Flag International Program located in Copenhagen, has bestowed an astonishing 625 Blue Flags upon Greece’s beaches, 18 Blue Flags upon its marinas, and 9 Blue Flags upon its tourism boats for the year 2024.

Country Beaches Marinas Boats Awarded sites Spain 639 102 7 748 Greece 625 18 9 652 Turkey 567 27 18 612 Italy 485 80 565 France 399 107 1 507 Portugal 398 19 23 440 Netherlands 57 143 200 Denmark 143 14 157 Germany 35 90 125 Mexico 78 2 40 120 Top 10 results (by awarded sites) of the Blue Flag International Jury 2024 per country.

Among the Greek areas, Crete stands out as the prized possession since it is home to an astonishing 146 beaches awarded the Blue Flag: there are 51 Blue Flag beaches (50+1 the Marina of Agios Nikolaos) in the Lassithi Regional Unit, together with Chania 38, Rethymno 22, and Heraklion 35. You can find the complete list in Greek on Neakriti.

Aesthetics alone are not the only thing Blue Flag beaches are significant for. As a demonstration of Greece’s dedication to conserving its natural heritage and promoting environmentally responsible tourist practices, these beautiful expanses of sand and turquoise waters offer a striking example. The awareness that their beach experiences are not only physically spectacular but also environmentally responsible is something that visitors can enjoy for themselves.

These beaches must meet the demanding standards of the Blue Flag program to preserve their excellent water quality, provide amenities of the highest calibre, and emphasize environmentally responsible activities. Blue Flag beaches provide a welcoming environment for all visitors by offering amenities that are well-maintained and accessible walkways, ensuring that the beaches meet the needs of all tourists.

Greece continues to draw tourists from all over the world due to its unrivalled natural beauty, abundant cultural legacy, and unyielding commitment to promoting environmentally responsible tourism. The honours obtained from the Blue Flag program serve as a demonstration of the nation’s dedication to the preservation of its coastal assets. This commitment ensures that future generations can enjoy the same stunning panoramas and pure seas that have captivated tourists for millennia.