Pin 0 Shares

Coming to the ARTSTORY gallery in Moscow April 15th – June 7th, the exhibition “Maria Schmidt. Only the Sky Above ” will introduce the works of artist Masha Schmidt.

A graduate of the Moscow Stroganov Academy, Schmidt stayed in Paris in the early 1990s and attended the Paris Academy of Fine Arts and the Sorbonne in France. This latest exhibition will not only feature Schmidt’S works but will include a specially created in the genre of site-specific mural installation that re-transform the ever-changing space ARTSTORY gallery.

The “Only the Sky Above” exhibit is a cyclical continuation of the research landscape in its broadest sense, one the artist has worked on it for many years. The project is designed as a monumental series of air landscapes where coexist work together, opening and flowing into each other. This series sees the artist as a lift-off, the attempt to “push the limits” pictorial means, to go beyond the canvas.

In today’s world, where people are forced to split their lives into fragments, the speed of perception is made nearly impossible. As we consume more and more information, an extended look at the sky, for instance, allows art to transform moments into breathless understanding.

Masha Schmidt’s work is surprisingly flexible. So much so, that it can easily be said it feels natural in the most different elements of the fine. It easily passes in a single series, from painting to graphics, it works for the theater and cinema; participates in exhibitions, artistic and social practices, writes screenplays, teaches painting techniques in Meudon Arts Academy.

Directions for Gallery ARTSTORY:

Moscow, Staropimenovskiy lane, 14 (m… ” Tverskaya “, “Mayakovskaya”). Daily except Mondays, from 12.00 to 20.00. Input 100 – 200 rubles.

Tel. 8 (495) 650-75-54 the opening – by invitation and the accreditation.

Contacts for the media: 8-916-674-11-69; artstorypr @ gmail. com