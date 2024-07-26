Archaeological Site of Europos in Kilkis Gets New Lighting

Enhanced safety and aesthetics

Improved nighttime security

Improved visitor experience

Special lighting in the burial complex

The Ministry of Culture is revamping the lighting at the Archaeological Site of Europos in Kilkis. This upgrade aims to improve safety and this historic site’s visual appeal.

What the Changes Include

The Ministry of Culture, through the relevant Tax Office, is installing new lighting at the Archaeological Site of Europos. The goal is to highlight the area’s significance while ensuring security. Europos was once a major city in ancient Macedonia, with continuous habitation from the 5th millennium BC to the 6th century AD. Notably, the site includes the rare Kouros statue, found in northern Greece.

Key Features of the Lighting Project

The lighting project addresses nighttime safety in visitor areas by meeting necessary lighting levels. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni noted, “Ancient Europos was a significant city in the Macedonian kingdom, with a rich history. Excavations show its long-lasting importance. Seleucus I, Nicanor, a warrior and successor of Alexander the Great, was born here. The city, known from 2nd century BC inscriptions as ‘Europos City,’ is set to become a major cultural and developmental hub for the region and Central Macedonia. The Information Center by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Kilkis has upgraded visitor information about the city, its cemeteries, and the leader of the Seleucid Dynasty. The new lighting enhances site safety, aesthetics, and functionality, supporting various cultural events.”

Areas Covered

The lighting system covers public service buildings, event spaces, walkways, and parking areas. Special security lighting is installed in the cemetery, burial monuments, and surrounding areas to ensure distinct visibility and safety.

The new lighting covers:

Public service buildings

Event areas

Pathways

Parking areas

Specialized Lighting for Cemetery Cemetery and burial monuments Corridor before the burial complex Surrounding cemetery area



Enhancements like these make the Archaeological Site of Europos a place of historical interest and a secure and inviting space for cultural events and visitor engagement.

Europos: A Lost City’s Hidden Treasures

Europos’ strategic location facilitated control of critical waterways

Timber transport accelerated early development as a trade hub

Habited since 3000 BC, mentioned by Thucydides

Flourished through Hellenistic and Roman periods despite invasions

Archaeological finds reveal detailed aspects of life and social structure

Location and Early Development

Nestled southeast of Mount Paikos and west of the Axios River, the ancient city of Europou held a critical position. Its location ensured control over the natural waterway connecting the southern Aegean to the Balkans. The dense surrounding forests and the ability to transport timber via the Axios River accelerated its growth as a pivotal trading post with Southern Greece.

Ancient Habitation and Historical References

Settlement History : The earliest habitation dates back to around 3000 BC, centred on a hill within the village.

: The earliest habitation dates back to around 3000 BC, centred on a hill within the village. Classical Times : Europou was part of the administrative region of Vottiaia, which Thucydides described during the Peloponnesian War.

: Europou was part of the administrative region of Vottiaia, which Thucydides described during the Peloponnesian War. Continued Life: The city endured multiple enemy raids during the Hellenistic and Roman periods. Roman officials erected monuments to honour its successful defences.

Excavations and accidental finds enrich Europou’s history, offering insights into its public, private, economic, and religious life.

Europo Cemetery

One of the prominent areas within the Archaeological Site of Europos is the cemetery, which reveals much about the societal framework:

Good Preservation : Well-preserved above-ground constructions and enclosures.

: Well-preserved above-ground constructions and enclosures. Social Stratification : Detected through burial monument types, including Macedonian, carved or brick arched roofs, and simple tiled roofs.

: Detected through burial monument types, including Macedonian, carved or brick arched roofs, and simple tiled roofs. Time Span: Cemetery used from classical to early Christian years (4th BC – 4th-6th centuries AD).

Cultural and Economic Insights

The variety and quality of personal items found in the cemetery give us a window into the everyday lives of Europou’s citizens:

Burial Gifts : Items of wealth, elegance, and quality.

: Items of wealth, elegance, and quality. Economic and Cultural Contacts : Evidence of extensive trade relations.

: Evidence of extensive trade relations. Lifestyle and Occupations: High standard of living and diverse professional activities.

Europou, a city deep within the Macedonian land, played a significant regional role. Its strategic location, rich history, and excellent archaeological preservation provide invaluable insights into ancient life and culture. The Archaeological Site of Europos continues to offer a fascinating glimpse into the past, enriching our understanding of this once-thriving settlement.