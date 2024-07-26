Xiamen Airlines Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Yesterday, Xiamen Airlines celebrated four decades of growth and success.

President Xi Jinping sent warm congratulations.

Chairman Zhao Dong highlighted future commitments.

New agreements and honours were announced.

President Xi Jinping’s Message

On July 25, 2024, Xiamen Airlines (IATA: MF, ICAO: CXA) marked its 40th anniversary in Xiamen. The ceremony celebrated the airline’s rich history and outlined future plans.

President Xi Jinping commended the airline in a letter, expressing his hopes for its continued success. Zhao Dong, Chairman of Xiamen Airlines, acknowledged the president’s praise as the highest honour and immense responsibility. He reflected on the company’s history, highlighting three key points: gratitude for President Xi’s guidance, appreciation for leaders’ support, and admiration for the dedication of employees over the years.

Chairman Zhao Dong’s Vision

Zhao Dong emphasized the airline’s commitment to President Xi’s visions. The company will continue to uphold the values that have guided it, fostering the “Xiamen Airlines Spirit.” Zhao stated that preserving and promoting the “Xiamen Airlines Undertaking” will contribute significantly to economic and social progress, enhance cross-Strait cooperation, advance the civil aviation industry, and strengthen China’s transportation sector.

Honours and Agreements

The title and medal of “Xiamen Airlines Pioneers in Entrepreneurship” were awarded during the event. A Framework Agreement on Joint Support for the Deepening Reform of Xiamen Airlines was also signed.

Publicity Campaign and CSR Initiatives

On the eve of the ceremony, a themed publicity campaign was launched at the Bagua Mansion on Kulangsu Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The campaign featured the release of the corporate anthem “Egrets by Your Side,” the first CSR white paper, and plans to enhance collaboration with the UN Global Compact China Office. The initiatives aim to promote sustainable development and a better world.

Xiamen Airlines continues to soar to new heights, building on its legacy and looking to the future with renewed vigour and commitment.