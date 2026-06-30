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Electric Scooters: Heraklion and Beyond Face Strict New Regulations

- June 30th, 2026 10:41 am

The "wild west" of electric scooters is coming to an end. New laws bring age restrictions, mandatory insurance, and heavy fines.

The "wild west" of electric scooters is coming to an end. New laws bring age restrictions, mandatory insurance, and heavy fines.

After months of chaotic usage and rising accident rates involving children and reckless riders, a new legislative framework is set to overhaul how electric scooters are operated on Greek streets.

The new bill introduces rigorous constraints to curb the dangers associated with micro-mobility:

  • Age restriction: Operation is strictly prohibited for anyone under 17 years of age.
  • Mandatory insurance: Riders must carry insurance; failure to comply will result in a €250 fine.
  • Road access limits: Scooter use is banned on any road with a speed limit exceeding 50 km/h. Violators face a steep fine of €350.
  • Corporate accountability: Rental companies are now prohibited from leasing scooters to minors, with fines for non-compliance reaching up to €1,000.

A Reactive Approach

Deputy Minister of Transport Giorgos Kotsiras, framing the regulation as a push for “road safety,” cited the recent uptick in severe accidents involving scooter users, including small children. While the ministry frames this as a proactive “priority for human life,” it reads more like a reactive response to a public safety failure that has been allowed to persist far too long.

The new “punishment scale” significantly increases fines, with potential penalties hitting the €1,000 mark for dangerous operation, such as riding on major urban thoroughfares.

Featured image: Όψεις του Ηρακλείου on Facebook.

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