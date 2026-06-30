Electric Scooters: Heraklion and Beyond Face Strict New Regulations

After months of chaotic usage and rising accident rates involving children and reckless riders, a new legislative framework is set to overhaul how electric scooters are operated on Greek streets.

The new bill introduces rigorous constraints to curb the dangers associated with micro-mobility:

Age restriction: Operation is strictly prohibited for anyone under 17 years of age.

Operation is Mandatory insurance: Riders must carry insurance; failure to comply will result in a €250 fine.

Riders must carry insurance; failure to comply will result in a €250 fine. Road access limits: Scooter use is banned on any road with a speed limit exceeding 50 km/h. Violators face a steep fine of €350.

Scooter use is banned on any road with a speed limit exceeding 50 km/h. Violators face a steep fine of €350. Corporate accountability: Rental companies are now prohibited from leasing scooters to minors, with fines for non-compliance reaching up to €1,000.

A Reactive Approach

Deputy Minister of Transport Giorgos Kotsiras, framing the regulation as a push for “road safety,” cited the recent uptick in severe accidents involving scooter users, including small children. While the ministry frames this as a proactive “priority for human life,” it reads more like a reactive response to a public safety failure that has been allowed to persist far too long.

The new “punishment scale” significantly increases fines, with potential penalties hitting the €1,000 mark for dangerous operation, such as riding on major urban thoroughfares.

Featured image: Όψεις του Ηρακλείου on Facebook.