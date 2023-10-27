Arajet Now Offers Direct Flights Between Toronto and Santo Domingo

Arajet (IATA: DM; ICAO: DWI, Callsign: DOMINICAN), the low-cost airline based in the Caribbean, has expanded its operations to Canada by offering direct flights between Toronto and Santo Domingo. The airline will operate flights from Toronto on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, increasing the air connectivity between the two countries.

Arajet makes history by being the first Dominican airline to fly to Canada, providing new opportunities to grow business and tourism between our two nations. Arajet also establishes Santo Domingo as an exciting new hub for Canadians, connecting them to more than 10 countries in the Americas, such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Curacao, Aruba, and Colombia, with a low fare airline that doesn’t compromise on customer service and experience. Victor Pacheco, Founder and CEO of Arajet

Arajet has become the first Dominican airline to offer direct flights to Canada, connecting Toronto to Santo Domingo.

The airline will operate flights from Toronto four times a week, enhancing air connectivity between the two countries.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport is now one of the 22 destinations served by Arajet in the region.

Arajet is the first airline to offer direct flights from Toronto to Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo.

The new air route is an essential step in strengthening the mobility and interconnection between Canada and the Latin American region.

Arajet launched its routes to Canada with a grand event at Toronto’s Hotel X, featuring the largest drone show ever held in the city.

Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic’s capital, offers travellers a rich history and cultural experience.

Toronto-based Arajet travellers can easily access tropical beaches like Boca Chica, Juan Dolio, and Bayahibe within a short distance from the airport.

The inauguration of this new air route by Arajet is not only a business achievement but also a significant step in the interconnection between Canada and the Latin American region, as it will strengthen the mobility between Canadians and Dominicans, at competitive prices. Frank Hans Dannenberg, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Canada

This new route will link Toronto Pearson to a new level of connectivity in Central and South America. It’s just another way we are working to increase travel options for the millions of passengers who pass through our airport every year. Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Arajet has an extensive route network covering 22 destinations in 16 countries, providing more than 150 connections across North, Central, and South America.

By the end of the next five years, the airline plans to fly over 7 million passengers through its hub in Santo Domingo, improving connectivity between the Americas and the Caribbean.

For booking tickets and more information, visit www.Arajet.com.