Holihouse Recognized for Exceptional Management at the European Travel & Hospitality Awards 2023

Holihouse, a Greek company in the hospitality sector, established itself as an industry leader. Following its previous recognition with the Gold Tourism Award for Villa Management earlier this year, Holihouse has been honoured with the prestigious European Travel Award for Villas & Hospitality Management at the Travel & Hospitality Awards 2023.

The Travel & Hospitality Awards recognized Holihouse’s commitment to providing high-quality service. Holihouse’s extensive range of services, advanced automation, and exclusive affiliate network have resulted in a 67% increase in affiliate revenue and a 34% increase in occupancy rates.

The company’s dedication to excellence, round-the-clock support, and end-to-end management solutions have made it a preferred choice for property owners and visitors. Holihouse offers an advanced booking site, dynamic pricing algorithms, secure payment systems, and an online platform that empowers property owners with complete control.

The company’s comprehensive SEO strategies and calendar synchronization save property owners time and ensure accuracy across multiple rental platforms.

Holihouse’s virtual reception always ensures professional and direct communication with guests.

The European Travel Award serves as a recognition of Holihouse’s commitment to excellence. It motivates the company to continue its mission.

The Travel & Hospitality Awards evaluated reviews, customer feedback, and facilities to select the deserving winners.

This year, the awards received a tremendous response, with a remarkably high level of entries. The judging panel faced the difficult task of selecting the winners who represent excellence in the travel and hospitality industry. The Travel & Hospitality Awards team expressed their astonishment at the exceptional quality of entries this year, and they believe that this guide will be a valuable resource for discerning travellers as they plan their next luxurious getaway.