Apostolos Tzitzikostas to Host Youth Policy Dialogue in Thessaloniki

When: Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM (CET)

Friday, February 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM (CET) Where: Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki, Greece Language: English

English Hosted by: Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism

On Friday, February 21, 2025, a unique opportunity awaits young minds in Thessaloniki, Greece. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism is inviting 20 young participants from EU countries to share the spotlight in his hometown. The Youth Policy Dialogue event gets to the heart of what matters for young people: better travel and work opportunities.

The central theme, “Shaping the Future: Expectations and Needs of Young Travellers and Job Seekers,” focuses on today’s pressing challenges and tomorrow’s big ideas. The voices of Europe’s youth will take centre stage, discussing sustainable urban mobility and innovative solutions for transport.

Why Should You Care?

This isn’t your average policy talk. It’s a chance to step up, speak out, and share ideas directly with Apostolos Tzitzikostas. Here’s what attendees can expect:

Ask Your Questions: Bring up real issues affecting your life and future.

Bring up real issues affecting your life and future. Have a Say in Policy: Your input could help shape upcoming EU decisions on transport and mobility.

Your input could help shape upcoming EU decisions on transport and mobility. Explore Key Topics: Sustainable travel, modern transport innovations, and what it all means for job creation.

Sustainable travel, modern transport innovations, and what it all means for job creation. Be Heard: This isn’t a one-sided event—it’s a platform for two-way conversations with policymakers.

Insights from this session will go beyond talk, influencing decisions that drive Europe’s sustainable transport and tourism future. It’s a rare moment for young thinkers and future leaders to make a real impact.

Thessaloniki is the place to be for those ready to tackle the issues shaping their world.