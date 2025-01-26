Apostolos Tzitzikostas: EU Is a Tourism Superpower

Davos: Apostolos Tzitzikostas highlights Europe as the global leader in tourist arrivals.

Tourism in Europe: A Record-Breaking Sector

During a panel on the first day of the Davos World Economic Forum, key discussions revolved around two main themes. Panellists debated EU policies supporting sustainable tourism while focusing on local community welfare and economic growth. Additionally, there was an emphasis on fostering collaborations and mechanisms to ensure long-term and inclusive progress across member states.

According to the latest Eurostat data, 2024 set new records for overnight stays in European tourist accommodations. In 2023, EU-based stays hit 3 billion, with an almost even split between domestic (52%) and international (48%) visitors. Compared to the previous year’s figures, this marked a significant rise of 53.4 million overnights, underscoring the strength of Europe’s tourism infrastructure.

Apostolos Tzitzikostas: Why Tourism Is a Cornerstone for Europe

The European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, referred to the European Union as nothing short of a tourism superpower, taking the top spot worldwide for tourist arrivals. Recognizing tourism’s pivotal role in development, he applauded the EU for appointing a dedicated Tourism Commissioner—a first in its history.

“The success of tourism in Europe isn’t just about numbers. It’s about boosting opportunities for over 3 million small and medium-sized businesses and supporting 20 million jobs across the continent,” Tzitzikostas said. He pointed out how these record-breaking achievements reflect a strong and united effort to prioritize the sector.

Key Issues: Sustainability and Local Impact

Tzitzikostas underscored how balanced tourism can minimize pressure on local communities, particularly housing shortages and environmental concerns. He also noted that investing in alternative destinations and creating year-round travel opportunities could prevent overcrowding and warned that unbridled success could harm cultural heritage and social structures if not carefully managed.

“To ensure tourism doesn’t turn into a nightmare for our local communities, we need to balance growth with sustainability,” he said, urging collective efforts from all hospitality stakeholders.

EU’s Concrete Steps Toward Sustainable Tourism

The European Commission has outlined multiple initiatives to improve the tourism industry’s inclusivity and environmental responsibility. Tzitzikostas outlined several concrete actions:

The European Tourism Transition Pathway: Focused on integrating green and digital practices within the sector.

Focused on integrating green and digital practices within the sector. Vision for 2030: Encouraging innovation, sharing best practices, and promoting collaboration between EU countries.

Encouraging innovation, sharing best practices, and promoting collaboration between EU countries. Targeting Rising Challenges: Addressing the climate crisis, skill gaps, and the lack of digital readiness in the sector.

The strategy also focuses on making Europe a safer and more sustainable destination and improving accessibility for all travellers.

Efforts extend to cross-border mobility, with plans to simplify transportation and booking processes through a unified digital system. Tzitzikostas announced further discussions, including input from younger voices, starting in Thessaloniki next February.

“Incorporating artificial intelligence and real-time tourist data will revolutionize how destinations are managed,” he added, talking about the role of technology in forecasting and shaping future visitor flows.

