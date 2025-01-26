CCTV4 to Broadcast Festival of Spring 2025 Gala on January 29

The Festival of Spring 2025 spotlights Chinese New Year as a worldwide holiday.

Spring Festival Goes Global

The Spring Festival, once a holiday mainly cherished in China, has become a global celebration uniting millions worldwide. In honour of its increasing cultural significance, the Festival of Spring 2025: A Worldwide Celebration of the Chinese New Year showcases the diversity and traditions surrounding this cherished holiday. This special gala marks China’s first Spring Festival after its official inclusion as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The event will highlight the holiday’s influence across cultures and continents, kicking off the Year of the Snake in grand style. Airing on January 29 at 7:30 PM (Beijing Time) on CCTV4, it promises to celebrate the Spring Festival’s rich traditions and global reach.

Stories, Songs, and Traditions

This year’s program features three chapters: “A Shared Spring,” “Spirit of the Overseas Chinese,” and “Greetings for the New Year.” The gala explores how Spring Festival brings communities together near and far through these themes.

Expect heartfelt songs and dance performances capturing the homesickness of overseas Chinese during the holiday season. Nostalgia takes centre stage as the show revisits cherished Spring Festival memories, blending the old with the new.

Familiar names like iconic artists Tsai Chin and Chiang Yu-Heng will deliver standout performances, while social media star Li Ziqi shares her unique approach to preserving traditional Chinese culture. Her segment will showcase timeless customs, offering a deeper look at what makes Spring Festival so enduring.

Adding an international flavour, representatives from Chinese, US, Australian, and Russian communities will share their stories. Guests from various countries will also glimpse how they incorporate Chinese New Year traditions into local festivities.

Highlights to Watch For

Star-Studded Lineup: Famous artists Tsai Chin and Chiang Yu-Heng and internet sensation Li Ziqi performing.

Cultural Perspectives: Voices of overseas Chinese and non-Chinese guests sharing their experiences.

Global Fusion: Exchanges of traditions and stories from around the world.

Whether in Beijing or thousands of miles away, the Festival of Spring 2025 promises to create a sense of connection for everyone. It’s not just about celebrating the Chinese New Year—it’s a tribute to the cultural ties that unite people, no matter the distance.