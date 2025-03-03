Aposelemis Dam Fills Up With Water From Lasithi Plateau

Water from the Lasithi Plateau finally reaches Aposelemis Dam.

Flow begins through the vital tunnel linking the plateau to the dam.

Local officials monitor water levels amid ongoing drought concerns.

Early signs of hope despite the dry season in Eastern Crete.

Watch the remarkable NeaKriti footage of water streaming into the dam here.

Finally, Some Water

In a time when Crete’s weather has been dryer than a powdered donut, there’s finally some good news. The first streams from the Lasithi Plateau have started their journey to the Aposelemis Dam, trickling in through the underground tunnel system. This should be the refreshing glass of water the region desperately needs.

But hold your applause; it’s still too early to call Zeus generous this year. While the flow looks promising—for now—there’s plenty of ground to cover before declaring a victory.

The Big Dam Deal

The Aposelemis Dam is a critical cog in Eastern Crete’s water supply. It’s fed by a tunnel that stretches from the Lasithi Plateau and pops out in the Roza Gorge near Avdou. This whole setup is supposed to help keep the area hydrated. But the region has been plagued by pitiful rainfall last year, leaving everyone twitchy about water shortages.

The sight of water entering the dam brings a flicker of hope, but no one’s exactly popping champagne yet. Authorities are keeping a close eye on the flow to gauge how much water will ultimately collect. Not to get ahead of ourselves, but this could be a step toward relieving Crete’s infamous drought woes.

How It’s Going So Far

The underground tunnel connecting the Lasithi Plateau to the dam kicks into action.

Officials report an “acceptable” water flow into the reservoir.

The region’s troubling lack of rainfall still looms large.

More data is needed to assess the long-term impact on Crete’s water supply.

For now, the scene is heavy with a mix of excitement and cautious optimism. Local agencies are crossing their fingers while crunching the numbers. The hope is that this new surge of water will help the dam live up to its potential during this relentless dry spell.