Is Crete’s Water Future Sustainable?

Tourists visiting Crete might notice that behind the island’s beauty lies a brewing battle for water—a reminder that paradise comes at a price.

Can one dam nearly overflow while another starves without raising eyebrows?

Is desalination worth the cost and environmental impact in Crete’s case?

What role does tourism (and its massive water consumption) play in this crisis?

In the shadows of dwindling water supplies, with the Aposelemis Dam now holding less than 3 million cubic meters, the Municipality of Heraklion scrambles for alternatives. The worsening water shortage, worsened by climate change, has parched reservoirs as recent rains failed to make any meaningful difference.

While Aposelemis struggles to stay afloat, officials are shifting their focus to the Almyros River, considering the controversial use of desalination. According to Alexis Kalokairinos, discussions are already underway for a feasibility study on this potential solution, which includes talks with the Municipality of Malevizi.

The Plan: Could Desalination Be the Answer?

Here’s the ambitious outline being debated:

Conduct a preliminary study on enhancing water supply from Almyros using desalination.

Design and construct a desalination facility.

Build new pipelines to transport treated water to areas in need.

Kalokairinos has made it clear that this study’s findings should be ready by the first half of 2025. But is desalination practical for Crete’s unique terrain and growing needs, or just another band-aid fix? Only time (and taxpayers) will tell.

Meanwhile, in a Twist of Irony…

While Heraklion wrestles with empty dams, the Potamon Dam nearby is brimming—literally inches from overflowing. In a refreshing development (pun intended), the CEO of the Crete Development Organization confirmed plans to build a water treatment plant here. This project could significantly ease Rethymno’s water issues. But why does one area float while another nearly sinks? Poor planning or bad luck?

Kalokairinos didn’t mince words: “Heraklion’s water future depends on bold decisions now, not later.” Meanwhile, the Crete Development Organization stated, “We’re ready to finalize contracts for the Potamon project. Action is overdue.”