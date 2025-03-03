First Permanent Natura 2000 Staff Hired for Greece’s Protected Areas

First-time-ever hire of full-time Natura 2000 staff for managing Greece’s protected areas.

A Government First, Only Decades Late

Greece has finally committed to its Natura 2000 network by recruiting full-time employees dedicated to managing the country’s designated protected areas. Announced under the leadership of Environment and Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, this marks the first instance of hiring permanent staff exclusively for this purpose. Because apparently, it only took forever to figure out that forests and wildlife won’t just fend for themselves.

What’s on the table? Two job announcements offering 340 permanent positions through indefinite private contracts (IDAX). For everyone with visions of being a forest hero, there’s something here. Roles range from scientists (biologists, foresters, agronomists, environmental engineers, and geologists), to forest rangers, tour guides, admin staff, and more. Got a disability? Great news — 26 positions are reserved just for you. Cue applause.

Positions Fit for a Renaissance (Environmental) Worker

Environmental Science Experts : Think biologists, foresters, and engineers—if they spent their days buried in CO2 readings.

: Think biologists, foresters, and engineers—if they spent their days buried in CO2 readings. Forest Rangers & Guides : Perfect for those who prefer real-life National Geographic over spreadsheets.

: Perfect for those who prefer real-life National Geographic over spreadsheets. Admin Staff : Someone’s gotta push the paper, right?

: Someone’s gotta push the paper, right? Custom Roles: Because “other specialties” always mean surprises.

Skylakakis Defends the Environment (And the Budget)

Minister Skylakakis wasn’t shy about pointing out the climate crisis for the umpteenth time. This hiring spree, he says, is all about preparing Greece to tackle prevention and mitigation head-on: “The battle against the climate crisis is ongoing, and we need skilled professionals to meet these challenges.” Real talk though: experts on payroll weren’t around before? That’s a bold strategy, guys.

Not to be outdone, he added this Natura 2000 staff initiative builds on the earlier 500 hires in forestry services—highlighting roles like foresters, forest technicians, and enforcement personnel. It’s supposed to fill significant gaps in resource management across ecosystems. Translation: forests and fields left to their own devices for years are finally getting some love.

Oh, and one more thing — while Skylakakis advocated the hires all year long, the mandatory bureaucracy dance with ASEP (the country’s supreme council for staffing) is part of why you’ll be waiting for these positions to materialize.

More Than Just Jobs…Eventually

The new staff won’t miraculously solve decades of half-hearted environmental policies. But credit where it’s due: managing protected areas has lacked proper resources forever. Hopefully, this massive rollout under the Natura 2000 banner isn’t just another line item for press releases.

For now, nature lovers can cross their fingers and hope these teams actually help maintain forests and parks where pets and people can still roam freely without stepping into unprotected chaos.

Feel free to learn more directly from the Ministry of Environment and Energy.