Roch Dog launches an AI-driven system to evaluate hotels on pet policies, services, and amenities

Transparent scoring highlights hotels that truly welcome pets

Advanced natural language processing gathers detailed data from hotels

Certification boosts hotels’ credibility and connects them with pet lovers

Roch Dog’s directory ensures commission-free bookings for top-rated hotels

Pet-friendly hotels. Sounds great, right? Until you end up in a “pet-approved” room that smells like a wet carpet, with a single dog bowl as their idea of luxury. Enter Roch Dog, a startup that decided enough is enough. They’re revolutionizing how hotels cater to furry guests, using AI—not guesswork—to ensure your weekend trip doesn’t become a sniff-and-sulk fest.

But how does it all work? Here’s a quick rundown:

Roch Dog uses AI to grill hotels with 45 questions about their pet-friendly policies.

Answers are turned into data that scores hotels based on fairness and consistency.

Top-tier hotels get certified, ranked, and added to an online directory.

Their certification connects hotels to big-spending dog owners looking for quality stays.

In short, Roch Dog’s system rewards hotels that treat your pet like royalty, not an afterthought.

Not all “pet-friendly” hotels truly welcome your furry friend.

What Happens Behind the Scenes

An AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) system sits at the core of Roch Dog’s process. If that sounds fancy, don’t worry—it’s just an innovative tool that sends messages to hotels, asking them to spill the beans about their dog policies. Think of it as your nosy dog-mom friend who cross-examines every hotel receptionist, except this one’s armed with data science.

Here’s the genius part: They’re asked 45 specific questions covering everything from amenities to accessibility. Do they have pet beds? Is there a special outdoor space for dogs? Or do they tolerate pets without actually providing any real perks? Every response gets analyzed and organized into neat little rows of data. No fluff, no marketing spin—just the cold, hard truth about which hotels are worth barking about.

This information goes into creating a global benchmark for pet-friendly accommodations. Want to stand out as a hotel that “gets it”? You better not just toss a milk bone on the pillow.

Hotels love to slap “pet-friendly” onto their listings. For some, it’s more about marketing than actual convenience. Don’t believe it? Wait until you dig into the fine print about extra cleaning fees that cost more than your own room.

Why “Pet-Friendly” Needs an Overhaul

Spoiler alert: not all pet-friendly hotels are created equal. Roch Dog has made it their mission to call out the lazy ones (looking at you, hotels with size restrictions and cleaning fees the size of a dinner bill). Their ranking system differentiates between “grudgingly allows pets” and “actually wants dogs to feel like VIPs.”

And once a hotel gets certified, it’s put on Roch Dog’s fancy-schmancy online directory. Here’s the kicker—this directory drives direct bookings, skipping commission fees most booking sites impose. Dog lovers access a curated list of the best pet-friendly stays, while hotels benefit from guests who will happily shell out for five-star doggy treatment. Everyone wins—except those hotels stuck in the stone age of pet policies.

Why It Matters for Travellers

For tourists travelling with pets, Roch Dog is a lifesaver. Nobody wants surprises like “no-dogs-at-the-pool” policies or hidden pet surcharges. This AI-certified system saves guests from digging through meaningless reviews or misleading websites. High-value travellers finally have a reliable way to find accommodations that treat their pets as more than just an inconvenience.

Hotels willing to invest in real pet-friendly experiences gain trust, loyalty, and repeat bookings. Roch Dog’s directory is proof that exceptional service pays off. And let’s be honest—if your dog’s happy, you’re happy.