Water supply problems have hit Heraklion due to issues at Aposelemi Dam.

DEYAH urges everyone to limit water use until the supply is restored.

Ditch the garden hose—use a broom or mop on patios and balconies.

City officials warn that overuse may worsen shortages in coming days.

The current dust problem only adds insult to injury for festival season.

Heraklion’s water supply problems have reached new lows, and the locals are not laughing—except when making jokes about dry showers. Following a weekend cursed by layers of African dust and a sudden shutdown at the Aposelemi Dam, DEYAH issued an alert: everyone in town needs to rethink their water habits, fast.

Imagine a city that wakes up on Monday desperate for coffee—and then finds out there might not be enough water for that, let alone for washing cars, porches, and summer dust off balconies. Maria, a local teacher, sums it up: “I just swept my stairs three times. At this rate, I’ll have abs of steel before the water comes back.”

DEYAH recommends mops and brooms for outdoor chores. Forget hoses unless you’re planning a drought simulation.

The Crowd Reacts

The city’s public message is short and clear: “Sweep, don’t spray.” Longtime resident Yannis grumbled, “They should give Oscars for creative water conservation. Next, they’ll tell us to bathe with a wet wipe.” Tourists, hoping for a sunny Greek getaway, found themselves rationing even their bottled water. Lisa from Manchester said, “I came for the beaches, not the survival camp. Guess I’ll enjoy the ancient ruins since my hotel pool is out of commission.”

All joking aside, these limits matter. If people ignore the warnings, Heraklion’s central neighborhoods could face empty pipes and grumpy holidaymakers. DEYAH’s advice may sound strict, but ignoring it guarantees even less water for everyone—locals and tourists alike.