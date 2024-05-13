Argophilia

Yannis Charoulis’ First Big Summer Concert Coming in June in Nice

- May 13th, 2024 12:55 pm

A 2022 performance by Giannis Haroulis - Photo from the artist's website

Crete’s most popular traditional singer, songwriter, and musician, Yannis Charoulis will perform for one night only June 3 at the Katrakeio Theater in Nice.

Nice has been hosting the talented artist for the last few years because of his growing popularity there. This year’s performance will feature Charoulis’s best-loved favorites from his discography.

Charlousis’ works have their roots in the rich Cretan music tradition. His brand of music is a harmonious blend of traditional and electric instruments.

Charoulis is a native of Lassithi Prefecture in the East of Crete Island.

Tickets on sale HERE

