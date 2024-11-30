Must Have This Season: Andrew Harper 2024 Holiday Gift Guide

The Andrew Harper team has unveiled the Andrew Harper 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, an ideal resource for luxury travellers and anyone seeking extraordinary gift ideas.

Looking for the ultimate present? An Andrew Harper membership might top the list. For $250 annually (digital) or $395 (print and digital), this gift provides access to tailored travel planning, privileged perks, and the respected Hideaway Report. This monthly publication offers candid reviews of the finest hotels, resorts, and experiences worldwide—no sugar-coated marketing, just honesty.

What Does Membership Include?

An Andrew Harper membership opens doors to travel privileges and luxury lifestyle extras. Benefits include:

Access to the Hideaway Report , a trusted guide to exceptional stays and top-tier reviews

, a trusted guide to exceptional stays and top-tier reviews The Andrew Harper Collection , featuring 12 annual travel guidebooks for ultimate vacation planning

, featuring 12 annual travel guidebooks for ultimate vacation planning Unlimited bespoke travel planning , tailored for trips ranging from safaris to secluded island escapes

, tailored for trips ranging from safaris to secluded island escapes Exclusive hotel perks: VIP status, dining/spa credits, free nights, and more

Substantial savings on luxury travel packages and special deals for members

Participation in private property auctions spanning the globe

A weekly wine concierge newsletter brimming with tailored recommendations

brimming with tailored recommendations Member discounts on premium brands like FPM Milano, Vosges Haut-Chocolat, Manni Olive Oil, and Hotel Lobby Candle

Insider-only access to handpicked boutique wineries in Napa and Sonoma, perfect for rare wine tours and tastings

Travel Services That Raise the Bar

Andrew Harper’s advisors craft unforgettable experiences with precision and ease. Whether booking flights, yachts, hotels, or dinners at coveted restaurants, these experts handle every travel detail. They’re pros at making the complex seem effortless. Their services often save members upwards of $1,100 per four-night stay.

A Gift That Gives Back

“There’s no greater gift than travel,” said Don Jones, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Andrew Harper. “Andrew Harper doesn’t just connect you with the world’s finest destinations—it offers experiences that resonate, along with tangible gifts to savor those memories.”

This year’s Gift Guide highlights experiences and quality items from globally regarded brands, ensuring any traveller feels pampered long after their journey.

Who Should Consider This Membership?

Andrew Harper hits all the right notes, from jet-setting adventurers to cocktail-sipping lounge lovers. The 2024 Holiday Gift Guide is their way of curating wanderlust in its highest form. As Jones puts it, “This Travel Tuesday could be the first step toward someone’s trip of a lifetime.”

Planning holidays can get stressful—make it easier with a membership to luxury travel’s best-kept secret. To learn more and give the gift of membership, contact Andrew Harper at 1 (800) 375-4685 or email membership services at memberservices@andrewharper.com.