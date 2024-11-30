Greece’s Faliro Bay Redevelopment Plans Unveiled

Greek officials have just revealed detailed plans for the redevelopment of Faliro Bay south of Athens. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the large scale development an “iconic project” to reconnect Athens with its majestic coastline.

The development will revolve around Aenaon, a metropolitan park symbolizing continuity and timelessness, set to open in 2028 with funding from the European Union. The park is being billed as a Mediterranean landmark that features recreation, sports, and cultural events to operate with sustainable and innovative infrastructure. Mitsotakis offered this:

This will be a showcase for the Mediterranean, providing spaces for entertainment, sports, and a connection to nature.

Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Hardalias chimed in and described the project as “a day of vindication for Attica.” He spotlighted the park’s role in transforming the area into a leading destination with sports facilities and swimming areas, with climate features like advanced drainage systems and green zones to enhance the local microclimate.

The redevelopment of the area is a joint collaboration between the Greek government and the European Union. The press suggests Faliro Bay will be a model for sustainable coastal infrastructure, as well as for tourism development for the whole Mediterranean.

The announcement claims that the Faliro regeneration program will promote nature, science, culture, and sports. The news suggests that the project will contribute to the environmental and aesthetics aspects of the local, plus the improvement of the quality of life or residents in the region.

There will be Cultural Center S. Niarchos facilities, which include Greece’s National Opera, National Library, and a Cultural / Educational Park. The development of the area also includes:

Tourist development (beaches, artificial lakes, recreation areas, ecological park, etc.)

Facilities and installations (Pavillions, an open-air cinema, exhibition facilities, underground small buildings, etc.)

Marine works (wharfs, piers, and an artificial beach)

Infrastructure such as roads and bridges will support the development.

The budget for the metropolitan park amounts to 370 million euros, and 2,900 trees will be planted next to the sea, in shouting distance of the center of Athens. In all, the park will offer 343 acres of green spaces, covering 75 percent of its total area, with a vast array of trees and other plants.

The remaining 25 percent of the park will be zoned off for cultural activities in open-air event areas, an open-air cinema, open-air exhibition areas, as well as for sports activities with 5X5 courts, multi-purpose exercise areas, swimming pools, and covered facilities.

Faliro, which is also known as Phalerum, was a port of ancient Athens, 5 kilometers (3 miles) southwest of the Acropolis of Athens on a bay of the Saronic Gulf. The area of Phalerum is now occupied by the towns Palaio Faliro, Kallithea, Moschato, and Neo Faliro, all of which are part of the Athens metropolitan area.

Source: Greek Reporter