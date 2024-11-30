LAAX Switzerland Unveils New “Whoop De Doo” Snowpark for Families

Just in time for the 2024-25 winter season, LAAX, Switzerland, is adding a fresh twist to its freestyle scene. Say hello to the “Whoop De Doo” snowpark—a playful slope with rolling waves, smooth troughs, and banked curves. It’s the perfect playground for families and riders of all skill levels.

Whether it’s beginners testing their freestyle moves or parents just looking for a casual slope to cruise down, there’s something for everyone.

What’s New Across LAAX This Season?

LAAX has been busy prepping exciting updates to wow its winter visitors. Check out the highlights:

Whoop De Doo Snowpark: A beginner-friendly slope with gentler freestyle features designed for all age groups.

“Freestyle isn’t just for the pros anymore—it’s for everyone,” said a LAAX official, summing up the park’s approach.

Freestyle Academy and KIDS Zone

After being closed for upgrades, the Freestyle Academy is welcoming back guests this season. The facility now boasts cutting-edge features, including:

A trampoline zone with overhead cameras for 360-degree feedback

A skate bowl twice the original size

An expanded parkour zone with a jump tower and airbag

A shiny new café and Vans retail store

Smaller adventurers, ages 0-8, are not forgotten. The KIDS Freestyle Academy (opened in 2023 at Stenna Flims) offers child-friendly zones for tots to practice beginner tricks safely.

“Watching my son land his first jump was priceless,” raved a dad.

What Families Can Expect at LAAX

Families visiting LAAX this season can look forward to:

New Family-Friendly Snowpark: “Whoop De Doo” caters to kids, adults, and beginners.

“Every corner of LAAX feels like an adventure. There’s truly something for all ages,” commented a satisfied visitor anticipating new adventures at LAAX.