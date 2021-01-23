American Airlines Creates New York to Athens Service

Pin 0 Shares

Starting June 3rd, American Airlines will launch a new service for summer 2021 New York to Athens using its Boeing 777-200 aircraft. According to the announcement, the flights will be available to beginning Monday, January 25th.

American is offering fliers travel in Flagship Business, Premium Economy, or Main Cabin. The airline offers WiFi and inflight entertainment throughout the aircraft.

A new strategic alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines will afford Americans interested in visiting Greece a new option for flying to and from one of the world’s most covered destinations. Tom Lattig, vice president of EMEA Sales and Distribution at American Airlines was quoted by Kathimerini saying:

“We are looking forward to launching our new route between New York and Athens, which will offer enhanced connectivity between these two great cities.”

The airline executive went on to affirm that safety and comfort of clients is a top priority for the company. American also announced a new JFK to Tel Aviv, Israel service.