Three Successive Weather Fronts Forecast to Affect Greece

According to the National Observatory in Athens (METEO) three weather fronts will affect Greece in succession, over the next few days. On Saturday, heavy winds began sweeping over the southern Mediterranean, bringing heavy localized rainfall.

Meteorologists say the second front, identical to the first one, will spread across most of Greece by Sunday evening. Winds here in Heraklion are currently from the southwest at 29 km per hour, at the strongest.

Finally, on Tuesday or Wednesday, another front will see temperatures fall bringing snow to the higher elevations and areas of northern Greece.